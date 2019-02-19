New NASA Book Shares Beauty of Earth from Space

WASHINGTON, Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Swirling white clouds, deep blue oceans and multicolored landscapes bring to life the pages of NASA's new 168-page book "Earth," a collection of dramatic images captured by Earth-observing satellites. The book is available now in hardcover and ebook, and online with interactive features.

From a lava field in Iceland to the icy Patagonian landscape of South America, the 69 images in "Earth" present our home planet's atmosphere, water, land, and ice and snow with short explanations of the science behind each image.

"The spectacular images in this book remind us of the majestic beauty of our world," said Lawrence Friedl, program director for the Applied Sciences Program in NASA's Science Mission Directorate, Earth Science Division in Washington. "We hope these images inspire everyone to explore, understand, and appreciate the planet we call home."

NASA brings together technology, science, and unique global Earth observations to provide societal benefits and strengthen our nation. The agency makes its Earth observations freely and openly available to those seeking solutions to important global issues such as changing freshwater availability, food security and human health.

"Earth" is available for purchase in hardcover from the U.S. Government Publishing Office at:

https://bookstore.gpo.gov/products/earth-book

A free ebook version of "Earth" can be downloaded at:

https://www.nasa.gov/connect/ebooks/earth_detail.html

An interactive online version is posted on NASA's Earth Observatory at:

https://earthobservatory.nasa.gov/features/earth-book-2019

For more information about NASA's Earth science programs, visit:

https://www.nasa.gov/earth

