New Nasal Hygiene Product That Reduces The Spread Of Airborne Particles Named To TIME's List Of The 100 Best Inventions Of 2020

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TIME has revealed its annual list of the 100 Best Inventions that are making the world better, smarter, and even a bit more fun. FEND is a new nasal hygiene product that reduces the spread of airborne particles.

FEND

FEND's proprietary calcium-enriched saline solution is inhaled through a patented device, creating a pleasant mist that coats and strengthens the mucus lining in your nasal passage and upper respiratory airways, which naturally captures contaminants before they can reach the lungs or be exhaled into the air. FEND is a new form of nasal hygiene like hand washing is for hands, which protects you and others. Adding FEND to existing hygiene efforts, including mask-wearing, hand washing and social distancing, is an additional line of defense.

The effectiveness of FEND has been evaluated in hospitals, educational institutions, businesses and homes. The scientific findings from these studies were published in a series of peer-reviewed journals, including Molecular Frontiers and QRB Discovery.

This new revolutionary product was developed by Dr. David Edwards, an aerosol scientist, former Harvard University professor and Inventor/Founder of Sensory Cloud, the Cambridge-based health technology start-up behind the innovation. Edwards has been studying aerosol transmission for the past 20 years.

"We are honored to receive TIME's Best Invention Award," said Edwards. "This is the culmination of many years of aerosol research and olfactory innovation and we are grateful to Harvard and MIT for their support in this research."

FEND is available at www.hellofend.com.

For 2020's list, TIME solicited nominations both from its editors and correspondents around the world and through an online application process. It then evaluated them on factors including originality, effectiveness, ambition and impact. The results: everything from a smarter beehive to a greener tube of toothpaste to the technology that could catalyze a COVID-19 vaccine.

About Sensory Cloud

Sensory Cloud is a Boston-based technology startup company that designs solutions to problems of human wellbeing and healthcare through pioneering discoveries at the frontiers of olfaction and respiratory biology. Sensory Cloud is developing a proprietary line of consumer products based on its proprietary olfaction and calcium-salt platforms for human health and wellbeing. The Company launched its new hygienic product FEND (hellofend.com) in October 2020.

