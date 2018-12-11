New National Book Release from Steven J. Moravec, DDS.

"We talk a lot about having a beautiful smile—and we should never discount how a great smile is good in and of itself," says Dr. Moravec. "But having straight teeth is more than just personal vanity. Research has shown that those with straight teeth are viewed as happier, healthier, and smarter than those with misaligned teeth."

"It's now possible for everyone to have straight, healthy teeth, and a beautiful smile," says Dr. Moravec. "There is no reason not to investigate orthodontic treatment and their numerous treatment options available for today's orthodontic patient."

Going the Extra Smile is available now at Amazon.com and other online retailers.

About the Author

For more than 30 years, Dr. Steven Moravec has provided families with nothing but the most advanced, beneficial, and rewarding orthodontic treatments available. Dr. Moravec completed his undergraduate studies at Michigan State University and the University of Michigan School of Dentistry. He holds a Master of Science in Orthodontics from the University of Illinois at Chicago and a Master of Arts from DePaul University. He received the Downs Award for Clinical Excellence from the University of Illinois at Chicago and has been a guest lecturer for the University of Illinois at Chicago Department of Orthodontics and the SureSmile Orthodontic Treatment system. He is a board-certified specialist in orthodontics, a member of the American Association of Orthodontists, and a Fellow of the American Association of Orthodontists Foundation. He belongs to the Will County Dental Society, Illinois State Dental Society, and the American Dental Association.

For Press/Inquiries

Anna Clark

annamclark88@gmail.com

708-677-2841

SOURCE Dr. Steven Moravec