New National Road Safety Foundation Film Dramatizes Dangers Of Driving While High

NEW YORK, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "A Puff Before Dying," a new short film from The National Road Safety Foundation (NRSF), uses satire and puppetry to dramatize the dangers of driving while high on marijuana.

The nine-minute film, which had its world premiere to critical acclaim at the South by Southwest Film Festival in March, is now available for free viewing or download at the NRSF website at www.nrsf.org/resources/impaired-driving.

The film, by award-winning music video director Michael Reich, uses the famed Los Angeles-based Bob Baker Marionette Theater to create a film that's a throwback to 1950s-style driver education films. It shows the tragic result of a teen who goes joyriding with friends and gives in to peer pressure to smoke marijuana while she drives.

In its review, The Movie Buff says, "… the satire shines through as a warning not to drive while high. It's a responsible fable, for sure, that is so good I hope it gets shown in schools. I know if I were in high school and saw this, I would just love it."

"Many teens wrongly think they can drive safely while high," said Michelle Anderson of The National Road Safety Foundation. "But the reality is, marijuana impairs judgement and slows reaction time. That delayed response to surroundings on the road can be the cause of an otherwise avoidable crash."

In 2018, about 12 million people of all ages drove under the influence of marijuana and more than nine percent of drivers ages 16 -20 admit to having driven while high.

Alcohol remains the most common cause of crashes for impaired drivers of all ages, but marijuana-impaired driving is growing, according to data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The National Road Safety Foundation, Inc. is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit charitable organization that for nearly 60 years has been dedicated to reducing crashes, deaths and injuries on our nation's highways by promoting safe driving habits through greater public awareness.

NRSF produces documentaries, educational programs and public service campaigns for broadcast and for use in safety, educational and enforcement programs by police, teachers, traffic safety agencies, healthcare professionals, youth advocacy groups and other grass-roots related agencies, as well as federal, state and local government agencies. NRSF programs, which are free, deal with distracted driving, speed and aggression, impaired driving, drowsy driving, driver proficiency and pedestrian safety. The Foundation also works with youth advocacy groups and sponsors contests to engage teens in promoting safe driving to their peers and in their communities. For information or to download free programs, visit www.nrsf.org.

