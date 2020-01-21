New Nations Lending VP Focused on Growth 'For the Right Reasons, With the Right People'

"Doug will be a big part of our broader strategy for growing distributed retail nationwide," Caster said. "We're thrilled to have attracted somebody of Doug's caliber to lead our recruiting efforts."

Nations' growth propelled the company to break the $2 billion mark in loan volume in 2019 for the first time in company history, and in 2020, the company has its sights set even higher.

Opdycke, based in Scottsdale, Ariz., brings an extensive recruiting background to Nations Lending. Most recently, he spent the last five years building out and leading recruiting and branch development teams at Fairway Independent Mortgage Corp., where he played a significant role in the company's aggressive retail growth.

"Nations wants to grow the right way, for the right reasons, with the right people, and that common vision made this a really appealing team to join," Opdycke said. "You don't see that kind of culture that we have at Nations, at very many other places."

About Nations Lending

Nations Lending Corporation™ is one of the fastest-growing mortgage lenders in the U.S. Nations is licensed to lend in all 50 states and employs more than 800 employees, combined, at corporate headquarters in the Cleveland, Ohio area and throughout its 83 branches across the U.S. The company makes its mission of "Home Loans Made Human.™" an integral part of its mortgage experience, offering tailored customer service and a variety of programs to suit nearly any home buyer's needs: FHA, VA, Conventional, Jumbo, USDA, etc. Nations is an agency-direct lender with Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and Ginny Mae and retains mortgage servicing rights on 96 percent of the loans it originates. Inc. 5000 recognized Nations Lending as one of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the country in 2018, and the company was named a Top Mortgage Lender by both National Mortgage Professional Magazine and Scotsman Guide in 2019. For more information, visit NationsLending.com.

For more information contact:

Nations Lending Corporation™

Cheryl Lieber

216-503-6828

SOURCE Nations Lending Corporation

Related Links

https://nationslending.com

