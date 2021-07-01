New NFT Marketplace NFT STARS Debuts with a Drop by Canadian DJ and Music Producer Eva Shaw

The collection includes 4 NFTs: "Carbon Dome", "Mars Water", "Mercury Bath" and "Tritium Lunch". Each piece represents an animated 3D artwork that was created personally by Eva. The visuals are accompanied by their own original music that immerses the observer in a universe that's beyond our reality.

One of the NFTs, "Carbon Dome" featuring Eva's selfie in a self-designed balaclava with a chain, will be auctioned off with a starting price of $1,000. The event will be held for 24 hours. The buyer will receive the art piece, the physical balaclava signed by the artist and a chance to meet Eva Shaw via Zoom. Other works will be sold in a drop, 20 replica copies for $150 a piece. The drop will end when all the copies are sold.

About NFT STARS

NFT STARS is a new multi-chain NFT marketplace that has accumulated a unique set of products and services relevant to artists, digital art lovers, investors and NFT gamers.

The marketplace follows a selective approach to artists: every creator featured on NFT STARS was either picked by the executive board or voted for by the community. In return, artists get special treatment and enjoy Gas-free NFT minting. NFTs are minted at the time of sale and the purchaser pays the Gas expenses for the minting process.

The platform gives artists a chance to host their exhibitions in a personalized gallery powered by AR technology. NFT STARS also enables collective NFT ownership, when a group of artists creates an NFT by distributing the and proceeds from its sale equally among the team members.

In the future, the NFT STARS product suite will also include an NFT Pricing Scanner, a 24/7 NFT radio station, fractional NFT trading and more.

