New Nonprofit AGL Foundation Launches

DALLAS, Ga., Feb. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The AGL Foundation, a new non-profit that offers scholarships to upcoming high school graduates entering college to study Fine & Performing Arts, announced the launch of the organization and its website, AGLFoundation.org , today. Founded in memory of Alex G Luttrell, who tragically lost his life in a car accident in October 2017, the organization will honor his legacy and love of theatre, music, and drama.

"During his time in this life, Alex became a very accomplished musician, singer and actor. Those around him were infected by his charismatic spirit and entertained by his hilarious antics," said Patti Loveless, Vice President of the AGL Foundation. "Caring about others was in his bones and the Alex G. Luttrell Over the Rainbow Foundation will carry on this legacy."

The AGL Foundation offers a simple scholarship application process. Students who are interested in applying can find more information at the organization's website.

Dawn Southern, Alex's mother, serves as President of The AGL Foundation. "Alex loved the Arts: singing, dancing, and acting. His favorite place to be was in front of a crowd. His dream was to live in New York City and perform on Broadway. The AGL Foundation gives me the opportunity to help other aspiring performers live their dream, and perhaps one day, I can see one of them in a Broadway Musical. My heart will forever ache for Alex, the AGL Over The Rainbow Foundation keeps his legacy alive."

In addition, the foundation is seeking donors to help fund the scholarships for these students.

To learn more about the AGL Foundation, visit the website: http://www.aglfoundation.org/

Christina Luttrell

Public Relations

(833) 721-6209

208483@email4pr.com

SOURCE AGL Foundation

Related Links

https://aglfoundation.org

