New Nordic Group Plans to Hire Hundreds

Reflecting these trends, the New Nordic Group, one of the fastest growing construction, hotel and hospitality management companies in Asia, is preparing to hire hundreds of new employees over the coming years. "We are proud to help the local economies where our properties are located. The New Nordic Group tries to hire as many local people as possible. So far, we've had great success doing that," said Kurt Svendheim, the CEO of the New Nordic Group.

New Nordic Group, a growing Asian employer

The New Nordic Group, which currently has over 1,000 employees, most of whom are in Asia, has plans to expand their operations throughout Thailand and Southeast Asia. To date, they have completed over 50 projects, and all of them are staffed by local workers. At any one time, they typically have 20 projects underway in Asia. All of these projects employ hundreds of Asian carpenters, masons, engineers and others in the building trade.

For example, there are a number of new projects currently under construction in Thailand by the New Nordic Group. These include a 152-room, 4-star hotel facility in popular Pattaya, and a family vacation development in Phuket Island called New Nordic Water World. These projects provide an opportunity for investors who wish to take advantage of Asia's booming economies. The first phase of the New Nordic Water World project is currently underway. Investors can now participate in this development at favorable pre-construction rates through the New Nordic Group (see their link at the bottom). See the development's website at: https://www.newnordicgroup.com/destinations/phuket/

Thailand and SE Asia's growing employment tied to tourism

Tourism is a major job creator in Southeast Asia and Thailand. Over 5.8 million jobs in Thailand are tied to the tourism industry. It contributes 15.5% of the country's GDP, higher than the county's second and third largest export items, according to Thailand government statistics. Globally, tourism accounts for 10% of the world's jobs. In contrast, 26% of all employment in Cambodia is associated with the tourism industry.

There a correlation between rising employment rates and the growth of the travel and tourism industry in Thailand and throughout the whole of Southeast Asia. As more travelers visit and stay in the region, more jobs are created. Local hospitality development companies like the New Nordic Group are just a single example of this.

"We are very aware of how important tourism is to the employment situation in Southeast Asia. I personally take great pride in the fact that we at the New Nordic Group are able to provide income to hundreds of people today, and hopefully thousands more in the coming years," Kurt Svendheim said.

About the New Nordic Group

The New Nordic Group has built, or is building, 100+ developments throughout Asia and the world. They develop, construct and manage condos, apartments, villas, hotels and holiday villages that include leisure and retail facilities.

The New Nordic Group provides real-estate options for those looking to generate income, or those simply seeking a property for personal use. The New Nordic Group offers investments in hotels, condominiums, villas and a range of other real-estate related projects. These products give the investor a choice of terms, interest rates and capital appreciation.

See the company's website at newnordicgroup.com

For investment options, go to the Auran Group (new Nordic's investment company).

See the company's website at aurangroup.com.

SOURCE New Nordic Group