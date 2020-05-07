New "Normal" Brought on By Pandemic, Drives Early Influx of Customers to INSULACT, the First Subscription-Based Insulin Service

INSULACT is a Canadian-based prescription referral service that specializes in sourcing, dispensing and temperature-sensitive shipping of insulin medication to patients in the United States and Canada. The company's unique and customizable subscription options allow customers to auto-order a 30-, 60-, or 90-day supply. All of the insulin pens and vials it offers are dispensed from INSULACT's licensed and certified pharmacies in Ontario, Vancouver and Montreal and sourced from the associated brand manufacturer in the U.S. Those brands include Apidra, Humulin, Lantus, Novolin, Tresiba, Trulicity and many others.

"The sad fact is that the lack of access to affordable insulin in the U.S. is killing people. The most commonly used forms of insulin cost 10 times more there than in any other developed country," said Oliver Knox owner, INSULACT. "Some patients who simply cannot afford the outrageous prices have to choose between basic necessities like food and heat and the insulin they need to live - while others ration their insulin so it lasts longer. That is not okay with INSULACT and we decided to do something to help."

He explained that when researchers in Toronto first discovered insulin in 1921, they sold the patent to the University of Toronto for one dollar in hopes that insulin would be made available to all. Yet, in the United States, the average price of insulin went up by over 1,000 percent between 1996 and 2017, according to the Union of Concerned Scientists.

"We knew the price savings of up to 70 percent for Americans from our reputable pharmacies would be a big draw. Yet, with the current health crisis sweeping the globe, we have heard almost as much of a positive response from subscribers who appreciate not having to risk a trip to the drug store," he added.

All of INSULACT's product offerings are Health Canada-approved. Orders are limited to a three-month supply and require a prescription. U.S. insurance is not accepted but receipts are provided for self-submission by the customer to their insurance company for possible reimbursement. The orders can be placed online or by phone with shipping in as little as 24 hours.

INSULACT also offers a Promo Profit Program whereby customers can earn discounts when the friends they refer place an order.

