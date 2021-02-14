New Notches Victory In Bassmaster Elite Series Debut At St. Johns River

New caught most of his fish out of lily pads, but he found a few keepers over main-river shellbars about halfway between Palatka and Dunn's Creek, which connects to Crescent Lake. Targeting bars in about 5 to 7 feet, he fished a Berkley Warpig lipless crankbait in the bleeding shiner color with a slow yo-yoing technique.

"That wasn't a winning-fish deal, but without those fish, I don't win this tournament," New said.

The pads that produced the bulk of his weight were located at the lower end of Lake George. Fishing 5-inch black and blue Zoom Zlinky worms Texas-rigged on a 5/0 Berkley Fusion hook with a 1/8- and 1/4-ounce weights, New said he focused on isolated pads.

"I fished dense pads too, but I definitely liked the sparse pads for multiple reasons," he said. "First, on an isolated target, it's easier to pick out where the fish are sitting and they have more light penetration. That's important for the spawning fish I was targeting."

The key, New said, was a meticulous presentation that maximized every aspect of his target area.

"You don't just have one target on each cast; sometimes you'll have 10 targets on each cast," he said. "You can feel the sweet spots. You can feel a little rough patch on the bottom where there's a bed or you can feel the hard spot of the root. Sometimes, you can even feel a little depression.

"I've always heard that slow and steady wins the race," New said. "That's not always my style, but I can do it."

New caught good numbers the first three days. Day 1, which was shortened by a three-hour fog delay, yielded 12 pounds and put him in 22nd place. The second day, he added 20-3 and rose to ninth before securing his Championship Sunday berth with a Day 3 limit of 21 pounds, which pushed him up to sixth.

Following the Day 3 weigh-in, New said he'd approach Championship Sunday focused on getting the big bites. On Sunday, he caught four in the 5-pound class and another over 4.

New qualified for the Elites by winning the Falcon Rods Bassmaster Opens Angler of the Year title, an accomplishment that began with a win at his first 2020 tournament — the Basspro.com Bassmaster Eastern Open on Florida's Kissimmee Chain.

Before the St. Johns event began, New stated that his 2021 goals included winning Bassmaster Angler of the Year — not only Rookie of the Year — and winning the Academy Sports + Outdoors Bassmaster Classic presented by Huk, which is set for June 11-13 on Lake Ray Roberts.

New summarized his Elite debut: "I have a pretty good start!"

Hackney committed his tournament to fishing cypress trees on Lake George's east side. He caught 12-7 on Day 1 and placed 19th and then rose to third on Day 2 by adding 22-10. He'd improve to second on Day 3 and held that final position with weights of 23-6 and 11-7.

Returning to the Elites after a two-year break, the Gonzales, La., pro caught all of his fish on a junebug-colored Strike King Rage Bug rigged on a 5/0 Hack Attack Flipping hook with a 1/4-ounce Tour Grade Tungsten weight.

"There's not any cover left in the lake (2017's Hurricane Irma killed the eelgrass) and this was one of the few areas that had enough depth and enough protection from the elements for those lake fish to spawn on.

"There's only a handful of docks and cypress trees in the lake and I spent one whole day in practice fishing all the way around (Lake George). I knew this was the area of the lake where the biggest population of fish lived and I knew where they used to spawn. I just looked for anything that was close by."

Seth Feider of New Market, Minn., finished third with 69-6. He turned in daily weights of 8-3, 18-8, 25-8 and 17-3.

Derek Hudnall of Denham Springs, La., and Brandon Palaniuk of Rathdrum, Idaho, split the event's Phoenix Boats Big Bass award of $1,000 for their 9-pound, 8-ounce fish. Hudnall won $1,000 for the big bass of Day 1, while Palaniuk claimed the Day 2 award. Wes Logan of Springville, Ala., won the Day 3 award with his 8-8 and New won the Day 4 award with his 5-14.

2020 Bassmaster Classic champion Hank Cherry of Lincolnton, N.C., took home $3,000 for being the highest-placing entrant in the Toyota Bonus Bucks program, and Cliff Prince of Palatka, Fla., earned $2,000 for being the second-highest placing entrant.

Walters earned $2,500 for being the highest-placing entrant in the Yamaha Power Pay program, while Mark Menendez of Paducah, Ky., earned $1,500 for being the second-highest placing entrant.

The AFTCO Bassmaster Elite at St. Johns River was hosted by the Putnam County Tourist Development Council and Putnam County Chamber of Commerce.





Finish Name Hometown Total lbs-oz Earnings 1 Bryan New Belmont, NC 79-07 $101,000 2 Greg Hackney Gonzales, LA 69-14 $35,000 3 Seth Feider New Market, MN 69-06 $30,000 4 Patrick Walters Summerville, SC 68-13 $25,000 5 Mark Menendez Paducah, KY 67-05 $20,000 6 Hank Cherry Lincolnton, NC 66-05 $19,000 7 Cliff Prince Palatka, FL 66-02 $18,000 8 Bryan Schmitt Deale, MD 64-08 $17,000 9 Derek Hudnall Denham Springs, LA 63-03 $17,500 10 Gary Clouse Winchester, TN 54-01 $15,000 11 Mike Huff Corbin, KY 50-14 $10,000 12 Brandon Lester Fayetteville, TN 50-04 $10,000 13 Matt Herren Ashville, AL 50-02 $10,000 14 Brandon Palaniuk Rathdrum, ID 49-15 $11,000 15 Wes Logan Springville, AL 49-06 $11,000 16 Caleb Kuphall Mukwonago, WI 48-11 $10,000 17 Cory Johnston Cavan, Ontario CANADA 48-07 $10,000 18 Joshua Stracner Vandiver, AL 47-14 $10,000 19 Keith Combs Huntington, TX 47-13 $10,000 20 Clent Davis Montevallo, AL 47-08 $10,000 21 Carl Jocumsen Toowoomba, AUSTRALIA 43-10 $10,000 22 Brian Snowden Reeds Spring, MO 43-06 $10,000 23 Drew Cook Cairo, GA 43-06 $10,000 24 Jeff Gustafson Keewatin, Ontario CANADA 41-08 $10,000 25 Gerald Swindle Guntersville, AL 42-06 $10,000 26 Justin Hamner Northport, AL 42-00 $10,000 27 Drew Benton Blakely, GA 41-08 $10,000 28 Buddy Gross Chickamauga, GA 41-08 $10,000 29 KJ Queen Catawba, NC 41-05 $10,000 30 Ed Loughran III Richmond, VA 41-01 $10,000 31 Randy Pierson Oakdale, CA 41-00 $10,000 32 Luke Palmer Coalgate, OK 40-08 $10,000 33 Stetson Blaylock Benton, AR 40-01 $10,000 34 Chris Johnston Otonabee, Ontario CANADA 39-13 $10,000 35 Bill Weidler Helena, AL 39-08 $10,000 36 Micah Frazier Newnan, GA 38-08 $10,000 37 John Cox DeBary, FL 38-07 $10,000 38 Darold Gleason Many, LA 37-08 $10,000 39 Austin Felix Eden Prairie, MN 37-03 $10,000 40 Bernie Schultz Gainesville, FL 36-13 $10,000 41 Brad Whatley Bivins, TX 36-12 $10,000 42 Quentin Cappo Prairieville, LA 35-04 $10,000 43 Matt Arey Shelby, NC 35-02 $10,000 44 Rob Digh Denver, NC 34-01 $10,000 45 Justin Atkins Florence, AL 34-00 $10,000 46 Hunter Shryock Ooltewah, TN 33-12 $10,000 47 Kyle Welcher Opelika, AL 32-11 $10,000 48 Brandon Cobb Greenwood, SC 32-04 $10,000 49 Kenta Kimura Osaka, JAPAN 32-01 $10,000 50 Lee Livesay Longview, TX 22-09 $5,000

