New Novae National Sales Director Plans to Help Novae Expand in the Latin Community

CONYERS, Ga., July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Black-owned fintech and financial education company Novae, LLC is excited to welcome the first female National Sales Director in company history.

Laura Icaza, a Cuban native, has become the first female National Sales Director in Novae history! She is currently on pace to become Vice President in less than 60 days. She is leading the massive growth from the hispanic community for the company that spans from California all the way to Puerto Rico!

Born and raised in Cuba, Laura Icaza came to the United States in 2011 to obtain her degree in International Business and Marketing. She earned her MBA with a focus on Finance in 2018 and became Executive Vice President in another financial services company in 2020. She sees Novae as a natural outgrowth of her mission to assist people, particularly in the Latin community, in experiencing wealth and success. She accomplished the title of National Sales Director in only 3 weeks after getting started with Novae.

"We come to this world for a purpose," Icaza said in our interview. "You need to take advantage of the time that you have."

Icaza also spoke enthusiastically in our interview about her two children, aged 2 and 4.

"I was part of corporate America," she told me, "When the pandemic hit the United States I was working from home and I was pregnant. I realized that even if I was the best employee ever, I could lose my job. I found out about the financial education industry, and I started doing that. I spent two years with another company, but when I saw Novae I decided to come here right away."

Icaza expressed a desire to bring Novae's services to the Latin community, where she believes they will assist more people in obtaining wealth and financial independence.

"I knew this would be a good opportunity because of the financial aspects and the vision. I share the vision of the company. The most important thing is to teach people about the financial technologies they are not taught about in school. What is most important is to keep helping people."

"We are a minority," Icaza continued, "African Americans, Hispanic people, Latin people. I'm very proud of the work we are doing to provide for so many people. I'm very grateful."

"Everyone has their struggles," Icaza said. "In a big family, you have thousands of people who need to educate themselves. It's a process that we are going through at a good pace, but this is only the beginning. This month I am becoming Vice President. In a year we are going to break records."

Icaza brings refreshing honesty to the discussion of network marketing—an industry that can empower some people to run their own businesses, but can leave others in debt.

"I'm not a big fan of network marketing in general, to be honest," Icaza explains. "I just believe in providing for people. If we can make a legacy out of this, if we can teach people how to make money for themselves, I will be very, very pleased."

Novae Chief Operating Officer Shaneé McCambry agrees. "I love that your motivation is to help people," she told Icaza in our interview. "I really appreciate that."

With Icaza joining its helm crew, Novae's mission to bring financial education and empowerment has a bright future.

To learn more about Novae, visit www.novaemoney.com.

Media Contact:

Arielle Dothard

678.750.3787

[email protected]

SOURCE Novae LLC