New NOW CFO Boise Office Opens Financial Strategy to Idaho Businesses

"Boise has been one of the best-kept secrets of the Mountain West," said Maddy Bishop, Business Development Representative . "Boise is constantly being ranked as one of the top growing cities with one of the nation's fastest-growing job markets." With a population of around 227,000, the state's capital possesses many characteristics of any large city – major universities, quality healthcare, a sizeable airport, and a thriving culture.

Boise provides a rare opportunity for NOW CFO to enter an established market with a growing need for professional services. "Companies often reach out due to the lack of visibility into their finances as they prepare to scale their business," explains Managing Partner, Ben Faux. "Boise entrepreneurs are used to dealing with setbacks – mainly, a lack of financial services, and we are in a position to help grow businesses here." The services Faux mentions range from forecasting and cash flow management to funding and acquisitions. By tapping into NOW CFO's team of experienced CFOs, Controllers and accounting staff. Bookkeeping services are also available.

"Flexibility, scalability and seamless system implementation are the solutions that will close the gap for a lot of these companies," Faux concludes. "Solution services from internal control to basic Controller-level needs have proven popular in the Boise area."

"Business owners often don't know what is preventing them from taking their business to the next level," Bishop explains, "Companies need an expert to dive in, identify the problems and developed a strategic plan to drive results. We often hear I need a consultant that is familiar with the industry to help with my competitive advantage." NOW CFO has the expertise and a solid track record of success from supporting 28 markets across 12 states.

NOW CFO's Partners are enjoying their new Boise office. "The culture is very welcoming," Faux commented.

For NOW CFO, the hope is that this office becomes an integral part of the community because we know that a great city grows best when it grows together.

NOW CFO is a "roll up our sleeves" full-service national consulting firm with a focus on outsourced, fractional, and temporary CFO, Controller, accounting service needs. For more information, visit our website at https://nowcfo.com

SOURCE NOW CFO

Related Links

www.nowcfo.com

