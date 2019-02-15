New NPROXX Hydrogen Tank Available

"This certification is a remarkable milestone for NPROXX," says NPROXX Managing Director Reinhard Hinterreither. "This achievement confirms our technical approach is correct, the product is robust and market ready. It enables us to market our advanced carbon fiber pressure vessels and the provision of related services to markets across the globe."

The ADR 6.2 certification is very demanding. It includes burst tests and fall tests, burning and ballistic testing and a detailed documentation process.

Advanced pressure vessels are widely considered as a key element of the growing hydrogen industry, allowing hydrogen transportation and storage in large volumes. The new product will come into operation for the first time within a hydrogen fuel station project in Germany, where

81 pressure vessels will be interconnected within a 20-foot-container to function as a hydrogen storage system solution.

