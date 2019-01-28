New NUK® Pacifiers Soothe Better Than Ever

NUK Orthodontic Pacifier: These pacifiers feature the improved orthodontic nipple shape: flatter to allow more room for natural sucking motion, slimmer to reduce pressure on baby's jaw and teeth and narrower to help prevent teeth misalignment. Modeled after the natural shape of mom's nipple while breastfeeding, the refined design offers no nipple confusion* and is accepted by 95% of babies*.

: The revolutionary shield on this pacifier has extra-large openings, enabling maximum airflow and allowing baby's gentle skin to "breathe". It features the improved orthodontic nipple that's accepted by 95 percent of babies* and offers a stylish, modern look with fun animal designs. NUK Sensitive™ Pacifier: Featuring the original NUK orthodontic nipple shape that's modeled after mom, this pacifier design is one solid piece of 100% silicone. It contours baby's face softly with a subtle curved and flexible shield, providing optimal comfort for baby's gentle skin.

"Pacifiers are an essential baby product for soothing. In fact, the American Academy of Pediatrics now recommends that parents consider giving a child a pacifier at night and for naps during their first year. This is why it's so important that parents find a pacifier that best supports their baby's optimal oral development," said Kerry Strzelecki, Vice President of Marketing, Baby, Newell Brands. "The NUK pacifiers were designed to soothe baby better than ever before and offer peace of mind to parents."

All of NUK's pacifiers are now sold in a reusable storage case that allows for the pacifiers to be quickly and easily cleaned in the microwave.

The new NUK pacifiers are available now at retailers nationwide including Walmart, Target, buybuyBABY and Amazon. The NUK Orthodontic Original Pacifier is available in four sizes (Newborn, 0-6m, 6-18m, 18-36m) and different fashions at $5.99 for a two pack of most sizes. The NUK Sensitive Pacifier is available in two sizes (0-6m and 6-18m), in four colors at $4.99 for a two pack. The NUK Space Pacifier is available in three sizes (0-6m, 6-18m, 18-36m) and four unique designs (Whale, Koala, Bear, and Tiger) for $7.99 for a two pack. For more information, please visit NUK-USA.com

*Based on Market Research, 2017, tested with 307 pacifier users.

ABOUT NUK

NUK® designs and develops superior products that enhance your child's overall development. For over 60 years, NUK® has been making the highest quality baby care and feeding products that are innovative and scientifically-proven to support safe and healthy development. NUK is owned by Newell Brands, a leading global consumer goods company.

ABOUT NEWELL BRANDS

Newell Brands (Nasdaq: NWL) is a leading global consumer goods company with a strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Paper Mate®, Sharpie®, Dymo®, EXPO®, Parker®, Elmer's®, Coleman®, Marmot®, Oster®, Sunbeam®, FoodSaver®, Mr. Coffee®, Graco®, Baby Jogger®, NUK®, Calphalon®, Rubbermaid®, Contigo®, First Alert®, and Yankee Candle®. For hundreds of millions of consumers, Newell Brands makes life better every day, where they live, learn, work and play.

This press release and additional information about Newell Brands are available on the company's website, www.newellbrands.com.

