New number of shares and votes in Haldex

STOCKHOLM, May 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The total number of shares and votes in Haldex Aktiebolag (publ) has during May changed due to that 4,421,597 new shares have been issued to AMF Pensionsförsäkring and AFA Försäkring trough a directed new shares issue. More information about the directed new share issue can be found in the press release from 10 May 2020.

As of 29 May 2020, the total number of shares and votes in Haldex amounts to 48,637,567 and the share capital amounts to SEK 243,187,835.

About Haldex

Over 100 years of powerful innovation gives Haldex unsurpassed expertise when it comes to braking systems and air suspension systems for heavy trucks, trailers and buses. We live and breathe our business with the goal to deliver robust and technically superior solutions which is founded in a deep insight in our customer's reality. Through focusing on our core competences and the passion we all share, we achieve the agility and flexibility that the market demands. Innovative collaborations aren't only the core of our products, but our philosophy. Our 2200 employees, spread out across four continents, challenge the conventional on a daily basis in order to secure that the products we deliver create a unique value to our customers and the end users. We are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and have a turnover of approx. SEK 5 billion.

This is information that Haldex Aktiebolag (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 8.00 CET on 29 May 2020.

This document is a translation of Swedish language original thereof. In the event of any discrepancies between this translation and the original Swedish document the latter shall be deemed correct.

