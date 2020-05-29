STOCKHOLM, May 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Moberg Pharma AB (OMX: MOB) announced that the total number of common shares in the company has increased to 19,223,510. The 370,000 newly issued shares are held by the company to secure its commitments under incentive programmes.

As per 29 May 2020, the total number of shares in Moberg Pharma AB (publ) amounts to 19,223,510. All shares are common shares. The total number of votes are 19,223,510. The increase in the number of shares and votes results from an issue of 370,000 class C shares. The newly issued class C shares have been repurchased and, by virtue of the conversion clause in the articles of association, converted to common shares. As per 29 May 2020 the company holds 554 746 common shares. The shares are intended to ensure fulfilment of commitments under incentive programmes.

For additional information, please contact:

Anna Ljung, CEO, telephone: +46-707-66-60-30, e-mail: [email protected]

Mark Beveridge, VP Finance, telephone: +46-76-805-82-88, e-mail: [email protected]

About this information

The above information has been made public in accordance with the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was released for public distribution on 29 May 2020 at 8:00 am CET.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/moberg-pharma/r/new-number-of-shares-and-votes-in-moberg-pharma-ab--publ-,c3122534

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1662/3122534/1255422.pdf New number of shares and votes in Moberg Pharma AB (publ)

SOURCE Moberg Pharma