STOCKHOLM, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- During January 2021, the registered number of shares and votes in Moberg Pharma AB (OMX: MOB) ("Moberg Pharma" or the "Company") has increased due to the completion of the previously announced rights issue, and the final conversion of convertible notes issued pursuant to the financing agreement entered into between the Company and Nice & Green S.A. on March 23rd, 2020.

During January 2021, the total number of shares and votes in the Company has increased by 24,181,899, corresponding to 24,181,899 votes, whereof 23,175,576 common shares through the registration of the rights issue and 1,006,323 shares as a result of the board of directors' resolution to approve Nice & Green S.A.'s request to convert convertible notes into common shares of the Company. As a result of the completion of the rights issue, the financing agreement regarding convertible notes is terminated.

At the date of this press release, the total number of shares in Moberg Pharma amounts to 44,601,425. All shares are common shares. The total number of votes are 44,601,425. At the date of this press release, the Company holds 554,746 own common shares.

For additional information, please contact:

Anna Ljung, CEO, telephone: +46 707 66 60 30, e-mail: [email protected]

Mark Beveridge, VP Finance, telephone: +46 76 - 805 82 88, e-mail: [email protected]

About this information

The above information has been made public in accordance with the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was released for public distribution on January 29th 2021 at 8:00 am CET.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/moberg-pharma/r/new-number-of-shares-and-votes-in-moberg-pharma-ab--publ-,c3275875

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1662/3275875/1365051.pdf New number of shares and votes in Moberg Pharma AB (publ)

SOURCE Moberg Pharma