New Number of Votes in AB Volvo

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The number of votes in AB Volvo has changed due to the conversion of a total of 714 Series A shares to a total of 714 Series B shares. The conversions were implemented with the support of the opportunity for Series A shareholders to request conversion of Series A shares to Series B shares which was entered in the Articles of Association at the 2011 Annual General Meeting.

Today, 31 October 2019, the last trading day of the month, there are a total of 2,128,420,220 registered shares in AB Volvo. Of these are 477,353,775 Series A shares and 1,651,066,445 Series B shares. The number of votes in the company amounts to 642,460,419.5 based on the number of registered shares.

This information is information that AB Volvo (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication at 13.00 p.m. CET on 31st of October 2019.

The Volvo Group drives prosperity through transport solutions, offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity. Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to shaping the future landscape of sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions. The Volvo Group is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, employs 105,000 people and serves customers in more than 190 markets. In 2018, net sales amounted to about SEK 391 billion (EUR 38.1 billion). Volvo shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

