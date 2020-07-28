New Offering for Max Player, the "People's Horse" from SportBLX, in Advance of Kentucky Derby

LOUISVILLE, Ky., July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This year's Kentucky Derby could feature a "People's Horse" like never before. Max Player, the Linda Rice-trained colt who currently sits 15th on the official Road to the Kentucky Derby leaderboard, is now available for a second public investment.

Prior to the son of Honor Code's impressive 3rd in last month's Belmont Stakes, more than 500 individual investors snapped up shares in the Triple Crown contender through SportBLX Thoroughbreds – a corporation that owns interests in several racehorses, including a 14% stake in Max Player.

Max Player also spearheads SportBLX's latest offering, Annestes Thoroughbreds, which focuses solely on Kentucky-bred horses raised on SportBLX owner George Hall's farm in Versailles, KY.

Hall – who owned 2011 Belmont Stakes winner, Ruler On Ice, and is the breeder and majority owner of Max Player – anticipates that more than 2,000 individual owners could be cheering the colt to win this year's Run For The Roses on Saturday, September 5th.

"Owning a share of a horse that runs in the Kentucky Derby is the dream of millions of racing and sports fans, and we are thrilled to potentially be able to make that dream come true for so many of our investors this year," said Hall.

In addition to racehorses, SportBLX's technology platform enables sports fans to purchase shares in professional sports assets, including revenue-share interests in player earnings and equity interests in teams.

Max Player will next contest the Grade 1 Travers Stakes at Sarasota on August 8th.

Fans and investors have until 2:00 p.m. on August 8th, to purchase shares in Annestes Thoroughbreds via the SportBLX website. The offering is open to accredited and non-accredited investors and can be found at https://sportblx.com/offerings/annestes-thoroughbreds/.

For a video of Max Player click here

About SportBLX

SportBLX is a technology platform that enables sports fans and investors to purchase shares in horse racing and sports assets via an online platform, including revenue-share interests in player earnings, and equity interests in teams. The company partners with existing brokers/dealers that distribute the securities. For more information visit www.sportblx.com.

Dislaimer https://sportblx.com/disclaimer

SOURCE SportsBLX