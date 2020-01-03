New OmniVision Security Image Sensor Provides Industry-High 11.3MP Resolution for 4K2K With Electronic Image Stabilization and Best in Class HDR for 1080p Video

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OmniVision Technologies, Inc., a leading developer of advanced digital imaging solutions, today announced in advance of CES the OS12D40, a 1.4 micron pixel, 11.3MP image sensor with on-chip remosaic (4-cell to Bayer) color converter and on-chip high dynamic range (HDR) processing. When in full-HD 1080p mode, this sensor's 3-exposure HDR with on-chip combination and tone mapping provides best in class video captures. This is superior to the competing method, known as staggered HDR, which relies on additional passes that introduce motion artifacts, especially in low light. Additionally, OmniVision's PureCel®Plus-S stacked architecture enables each pixel to perform optimally to further improve HDR in scenes with widely contrasting bright and dark areas.

"With this new image sensor, we're setting the standard for best in class, mass market security camera performance," said David Shin, product marketing manager for the security segment at OmniVision. "This means both commercial and home security systems will now be able to better capture moving objects across all lighting conditions in full-HD 1080p mode, while using artificial intelligence (AI) or human operators to selectively take 4K2K images without HDR. The latter is important when the need for greater detail is identified, such as capturing an intruder's facial features or reading a car's license plate number. Additionally, we achieve 2.8 micron-equivalent pixel performance using 4-cell binning, to provide excellent low light image quality in 1080p mode."

Industry analysts predict that the security and surveillance camera market is growing at a more than 15% CAGR, and will exceed 400 million units in 2024. The OS12D40's fast mode switch allows security operators or AI-enabled surveillance systems to seamlessly switch to 4K2K mode when a specific threat is identified for closer inspection, such as a potential intruder or unauthorized vehicle. This sensor's best in class 11.3MP resolution provides the extra pixels needed for 4K2K images with electronic image stabilization (EIS), to ensure that details can be clearly identified.

Additional features include an optical factor and a large 1/2.49" optical format, which enable the OS12D40 to capture the highest quality video, in combination with its 3-exposure HDR for low light conditions. The sensor's 9 degree chief ray angle enables ultra wide angle shots, and input/output options include a 10-bit analog-to-digital converter and a 4-lane MIPI transceiver (2.5 Gbps/lane).

Integrated selective conversion gain technology allows the pixel conversion gain to be dynamically switched between low and high, depending on the scene being captured. In combination with the sensor's other features, including PureCel®Plus-S stacked pixel technology for reduced cross talk and maximum quantum efficiency in low light, this enables mass market security cameras to capture the industry's highest quality video and ultra wide angle photos.

The OS12D40 is a native 16:9 aspect ratio image sensor that uses a 4-cell color filter pattern. It has an on-chip 4-cell to Bayer remosaic converter, in order to provide 4K video at 60fps with 20% additional pixels for EIS. In a 4-cell binned mode, it can output an impressive 2.8MP/1080p resolution with 20% additional pixels for EIS video and images at four times the sensitivity. This sensor also supports both CPHY and DPHY interfaces, and can output 11.3MP, 4512x2512 16:9 captures at 60fps, 4K video at 60fps and 1080p video at 240fps.

OS12D40 samples are available now in a fan-out, chip-scale wafer level package, and this new image sensor will be demonstrated at OmniVision's CES hotel suite , from January 7-10. Contact your OmniVision sales representative for more information or to schedule a CES meeting: www.ovt.com/contact-sales .

About OmniVision

OmniVision Technologies, Inc. is a leading developer of advanced digital imaging solutions. Its award-winning CMOS imaging technology enables superior image quality in many of today's consumer and commercial applications, including mobile phones; security and surveillance; automotive; tablets, notebooks, webcams and entertainment devices; medical; and AR, VR, drones and robotics imaging systems. Find out more at www.ovt.com .

OmniVision®, PureCel®, and the OmniVision logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of OmniVision Technologies, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE OmniVision Technologies, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.ovt.com

