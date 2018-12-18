New One-Piece, Two-Fold & Tie, Pop-Up Gift Box Revolutionizes Gift Giving

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- There's a creative new way to wrap gifts this upcoming holiday season. The Give Simply Pop-Up Gift Box™ makes it quick and easy to present beautifully wrapped gifts every time for friends and family, and is ideal for holiday travelers who can no longer take wrapped gifts on planes.

www.givesimply.com

POP-UP GIFT BOX... Creating magic for the Holidays. One Piece Two Fold Perfectly Wrapped Every Time Pop-Up Gift Box Jennifer Prince, Inventor of the Pop-Up Gift Box

Jennifer Prince, CEO and co-founder of the Give Simply™ line of patented Pop-Up Gift Boxes, invented the concept of easy-to-assemble, elegant boxes that lie flat for storage and are reusable many times over.

Pop-Up Gift Boxes are made of sturdy card stock that has the finished look and feel of a paper-wrapped gift. With two folds and a ribbon tie, a festive, perfect, professionally presented gift box can be under the tree or ready to go in less than a minute.

"As a busy working mom with five kids, the holidays have always been overwhelming. One Christmas Eve, while trying to wrap everything for my family and friends, I realized what I truly loved was giving a beautifully wrapped gift, not the actual wrapping. I decided to simplify the process and make it easier for us all. Pop-Up Gift Boxes are a huge time saver, and result in more joy and less stress," Prince said. For those who still love wrapping, you can personalize your gift box with a beautiful bow, seasonal topper and intimate gift card.

According to PAPYRUS CEO Dominique Schurman, "I love the ease and elegant end result of the Pop-Up Gift Box." Forty Seven PAPYRUS stores nationwide will be the first retail outlet to carry the Pop-Up Gift Boxes for the 2018 holiday season. They are also available online at: papyrusonline.com.

Pop-Up Gift Boxes are launching in two sizes: medium (the size of the most popular gift bag), and large (the size of a shirt box). For the holidays they come in two patterns: a gold and silver plaid and a snowflake design. Multiple gift tags are included. More designs for all occasions are planned for the Give Simply Pop-Up Gift Box line in 2019.

With instructions printed discretely on each box, it's easy to create a perfectly wrapped gift. Just flatten, frame (pop up insert), fold and finish. The box becomes part of the gift, since it's reusable up to ten times and there's no waste.

Give Simply Pop-Up Gift Boxes:

Are easy to assemble

Store flat

Eliminate the mess of wrapping paper rolls, ribbons, boxes, tape, etc.

Are great for traveling with gifts: Pack a Pop-Up Gift Box to put together quickly upon arrival at your destination

to put together quickly upon arrival at your destination Are great for wrapping-challenged people

And, good for the environment; cutting down on gift wrap paper waste

Give Simply™ Pop-Up Gift Boxes:

Sizes: Medium: 8"x 6"x 5" -- Ideal for mugs, candles, hats, gloves, ornaments, jewelry, small electronics

Large: 10" x15" x 3" -- For shirt, pants, hoodie, frame, game, puzzle

2 designs for holiday 2018: plaid and snowflake

Gift Tag: Four versions included; ribbon and tissue sold separately

Price: Medium $9.95/Large $12.95

ReUse: up to 10 times

Assemble: in one minute or less

Storage: lies flat; one piece/no waste

Designed and printed in the USA. Assembled in Mexico.

Contact:

Sharon Cook

COOK PUBLIC RELATIONS

415-302-1752 Cell/707-630-3597 Land

206646@email4pr.com

SOURCE Give Simply Pop-Up Gift Box

Related Links

http://www.givesimply.com

