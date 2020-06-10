New Online Game to Help Teens Explore Careers in Project Management

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Project Management Institute Educational Foundation (PMIEF) and Junior Achievement USA (JA) have teamed up to develop Project Management for All, a new online game that helps teens explore careers in project management. The game, hosted on www.JAMyWay.org, challenges players to use a Gantt chart to execute projects like making the world's largest pizza and planning a birthday party. They receive incentives and other means to "level up" as they progress through the Gantt chart. The game introduces youth to project management fundamentals while complementary videos on the website showcase various careers in the field.

"Project management is a great profession that allows you to work in any industry and in any part of the world," said Jack E. Kosakowski, President and CEO of Junior Achievement USA. "We greatly appreciate the opportunity to team up with PMIEF to promote project management concepts to young people who are at beginning of exploring their career options."

In addition to the game, youth can watch a video on www.JAMyWay.org that profiles the roles and responsibilities of real-life project managers who work in a range of industries. They can also access and download bonus project management resources made available through PMIEF.

JA My Way is Junior Achievement's "point of entry" experience, available without charge to all interested teens. The site not only introduces teens to a wide range of potential careers, but also provides tools and resources that help users better understand how to manage money, start a business and prepare for a job search.

"Projects that deliver societal value are increasingly important in the 21st century and require a skilled workforce that can meet this global demand," said Jeannette Barr, Executive Director of PMIEF. "Our collaboration with JA familiarizes youth with fundamental project management skills and encourages them to continue to build their PM competencies so they can make a meaningful difference in their lives and the lives of others."

About the PMI Educational Foundation

The PMI Educational Foundation (PMIEF) is a 501(c)(3) supporting organization of the Project Management Institute (PMI), the world's leading not-for-profit professional membership association for those who consider project, program, or portfolio management their profession. Founded in 1990, PMIEF cultivates long-term relationships with nonprofits across the globe to help them integrate project management in their youth programs and to build their own project management capacity. The foundation achieves its mission to "enable youth to realize their potential and transform lives through project management" and its vision for "inspiring youth to achieve their goals, making dreams a reality" by investing in high-quality organizations that exemplify a commitment to preparing young people for 21st century success and an appreciation for both the societal application and value of project management. Visit PMIEF.org for more information.

About Junior Achievement USA®

Junior Achievement is the world's largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers, and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness and entrepreneurship. Today, JA reaches more than 4.7 million students per year in 105 markets across the United States, with an additional 5.2 million students served by operations in 100 other countries worldwide. Junior Achievement USA is a member of JA Worldwide. Visit www.ja.org for more information.

