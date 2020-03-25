New Online platform, Girls Nite In Online, launches free service to connect and support women out of work due to coronavirus.

PHILADELPHIA, March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- An online platform supporting women whose businesses shuttered due to the pandemic such as chefs, fitness instructors, makeup artists, mixologists, artists etc., launched this week. Girls Nite In Online (GNI) connects women virtually by hosting 30-minute online workout classes and workshops led by different women everyday. Classes will be donation-based through each presenter's Venmo "Virtual Tip Jar." GNI guarantees a stipend for all scheduled presenters. 100% of the donations are made directly to the workshop leader - GNI takes no fees from these donations.

"Our team is facilitating this experience as a free service with the sole intention of connecting women and supporting displaced female workers," says Shelly Fisher, founder of GNI. "Since we can't connect physically, it is important that we create new opportunities to connect virtually, support others, clear our minds, and learn something new."

Classes will be held Monday through Friday:

Exercise Class (7:30-8:00am EST)

Educational or Activity Based Workshop (4:00-4:30pm EST)

Fridays at 4:00pm EST is Happy Hour with a featured mixologist!

More coming soon!

Upcoming classes include yoga, makeup tutorials, cookie decorating, coloring your hair at home, and a virtual cooking class from Ireland. GNI is looking for amazing women to lead workshops. Visit gnionline.com for more information! Classes are listed for registration two weeks in advance.

About PIF Group: Conshohocken, PA, the PIF (Pay it Forward) Group is built on a model of support and giving back. Whether through their online platforms, social media communities, or in person events, PIF Group strives to create and support a positive sense of community. PIF Group is proud to launch GNI. Founded by Shelly Fisher, their initiatives include the Herb it Forward Foundation, (www.Herbie.com). The women empowerment brands: She Knew She Could (SheKnewSheCould.com) & One Tough Bitch (OneToughB.com), founded after a cancer diagnosis. Positivities.com, a platform that spreads happiness. Lastly Shelly co-authored with Jen Jones, Breaking Sad: What to Say After Loss, What Not to Say, and When to Just Show Up.

