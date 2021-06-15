NEW YORK, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Belay, a company dedicated to finding solutions for the unmet needs of children and families affected by life-threatening food allergies, is announcing the launch of a new online training program for schools and daycare centers in New York State. The program, in partnership with The Elijah-Alavi Foundation, www.elijahalavifoundation.org, is the only food allergy training program accredited by the International Accreditors for Continuing Education and Training (IACET) and aims to make schools a safe environment for all children by preparing caretakers and educational institutions to be able to immediately and effectively respond to food allergy crises. The Belay program not only offers the gold standard in food allergy training, it supports and ensures that daycare and primary school staff are equipped with proper food allergy management plans, safety, and emergency preparedness plans, as well as posters, documentation, and technology that improves the safety for food-allergic children.

A new online program offers food allergy training for schools and daycare center staff

With the pandemic now more or less under control, daycare centers and schools are under pressure to ensure that by September they are in compliance with state-mandated school safety protocols. The Elijah Bill, signed by Governor Cuomo in September of 2019, mandates that all New York State child and daycare programs provide food allergy training for all staff and implement programs to prevent and effectively address anaphylactic emergencies. (Additional states such as Illinois and Pennsylvania will be enacting similar laws). That's the law, but are these protocols and allergy preparedness policies in place? Are the staff properly trained in the event of an emergency? Can they recognize and identify the signs of an anaphylactic reaction?

To get ready for children returning to the classroom, Head Start/ PEACE, Inc. daycare programs in New York State's Onondaga County, as well as other schools and child-care centers throughout the country, have signed up. Registration for the Belay training program is now open, which will be available online to all child-care centers and schools in New York State and across the country as of August 1.

To register or for more information, schools and daycare centers are encouraged to visit https://training.webelay.com/.

Food Allergy Training

Contact Information Name: Dr. Abby Herzig, Co-Founder, and CEO of Belay Phone: 416-618-8615

Email: [email protected]

Related Files

Belay Core Press Release.pdf

ILLINOIS - Belay Press Release.pdf

Related Images

elijahs-law.jpg

Elijah's Law

A new online program offers food allergy training for schools and daycare center staff

SOURCE Belay