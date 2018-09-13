New online resource brings science outreach to a broader audience

The site was created considering the challenges and limitations of participating in science education activities outside of traditional laboratory settings. RockEDU Online provides creative and well-designed resources that educators can incorporate to enhance their science education practice—including lab experiments, demonstrations, and discussion topics—as well as a Guide to Outreach where scientists can learn about effective tools and strategies for participating in science outreach.

"Science outreach is increasingly becoming part of the scientific enterprise, but many researchers have not had the opportunity to learn the best ways to approach it," says Disan Davis, RockEDU program manager. "The guide is meant to help people be successful in doing outreach."

RockEDU has run on-campus workshops for New York City schools for years. They developed many of the materials on the site in collaboration with Rockefeller scientists, New York City teachers, and fellow outreach professionals. The site was designed by C&G Partners.

About The Rockefeller University

The Rockefeller University is the world's leading biomedical research university and is dedicated to conducting innovative, high-quality research to improve the understanding of life for the benefit of humanity. Our 82 laboratories conduct research in neuroscience, immunology, biochemistry, genomics, and many other areas, and a community of 1,800 faculty, students, postdocs, technicians, clinicians, and administrative personnel work on our 14-acre Manhattan campus. Our unique approach to science has led to some of the world's most revolutionary and transformative contributions to biology and medicine. During Rockefeller's 117-year history, 25 of our scientists have won Nobel Prizes, 23 have won Albert Lasker Medical Research Awards, and 20 have garnered the National Medal of Science, the highest science award given by the United States.

Media contact

Katherine Fenz

212-317-7913

kfenz@rockefeller.edu

SOURCE The Rockefeller University

Related Links

http://www.rockefeller.edu

