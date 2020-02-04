New Online Sterile Compounding Training Program Accelerates Pharmacy Technician Prep For The CSPT® Exam

DENVER, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TRC® Healthcare (Therapeutic Research Center or TRC®), a leading provider of medication advisory and learning solutions and the author of Pharmacist's Letter, announced today a new Pharmacy Technicians University program that prepares pharmacy technicians for success on the Pharmacy Technician Certification Board (PTCB) Certified Compounded Sterile Preparation (CSPT®) exam.

The new PTU Elite: CSPT® Prep Program provides pharmacy technicians with dedicated sterile compounding training in a convenient, easy-to-use, online solution. The comprehensive curriculum is aligned with PTCB's high standards for CSPT certification and includes courses that address USP <797> and USP <800> compliance requirements.

This is the first program within the new "PTU Elite" suite of offerings aimed at supporting pharmacy technicians along their career paths.

"The PTU Elite: CSPT® Prep Program is an excellent resource for facilities conducting sterile compounding to support their pharmacy technicians in receiving this advanced credential," said Wes Crews, Chief Executive Officer of TRC. "Organizations can leverage the PTU Elite: CSPT® Prep Program to meet the growing need for reliably trained, qualified pharmacy technicians, as well as support a commitment to quality, medication safety, and a higher level of patient care."

Available for purchase as a stand-alone offering, the PTU Elite: CSPT Prep Program is a 59-hour program designed for currently-practicing, PTCB-certified pharmacy technicians. It includes didactic and simulation courses, continuing education, and allows technicians to sit for the CSPT exam with just one year of experience in compounded sterile preparation, versus the standard three-year requirement.

The PTU Elite: CSPT Prep Program is the perfect complement to Pharmacy Technicians University (PTU), a best-in-class online education and training program for pharmacy technicians. PTU offers the most extensive, flexible, and robust interactive courseware and training videos for medication learning available today, and supports or exceeds technician training requirements in all 50 states (including Washington D.C.). Its "right-sized" training programs are tailored for retail/community pharmacy and hospital, and include program options programs that meet or exceed the ASHP/ACPE national standards. In the past 12 months, PTU grads have achieved an average 77% pass rate on the PTCB certification exam — 20% higher than the national average of 58%. Specific PTU clients have even achieved pass rates averaging upwards of 80%. Additionally, PTU programs provide training to more technicians across retailers and hospitals than any other education provider.

About TRC Healthcare (Therapeutic Research Center)

TRC is the leading provider of digital medication learning that updates, informs, and educates healthcare providers across the continuum of care. In addition to its highly regarded Pharmacist's Letter , Prescriber's Letter , Pharmacy Technician's Letter , and Natural Medicines online resources, TRC provides additional online solutions for hospital and community clinicians that expand on its trusted recommendations, such as drug comparison charts, patient education handouts, FAQs, and tutorials in its web-based products. In addition, TRC provides online continuing education programs for medication learning, competency, and compliance programs, and keeps clinicians and administrators informed via its continuing education (CE) dashboard and CE Organizer. TRC provides the largest catalog of education and advisory services in the industry for pharmacy, delivering nearly 500 course options to help technicians and clinicians. TRC leads the way in the training of new pharmacy technicians with Pharmacy Technicians University (PTU) , the first online accredited, interactive training program of its kind. Nearly 500,000 healthcare professionals rely on TRC's advisory and education service to access concise, unbiased, timely information to improve medication use, prevent medication errors, and improve overall patient care, quality and outcomes.

