New Organic Face Mask Tests Down to 0.1 Microns at 99% Efficiency Surpassing All Non-medical Masks on the Market

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Unicorn Breathing Mask's new groundbreaking filter innovation tests down to 0.1 microns at 99% efficiency surpassing all non-medical filtered protection masks in the US market, while providing a reusable, fashionable, highly breathable, and fully customizable contour fit. Most non-surgical cloth adult and children's face masks only filter down to 2.5 microns, which is much larger than the approximate 0.125 micron size of COVID-19, on top of leaving numerous gaps resulting in leakage and reduced efficiency, according to Kimberly Sky, Founder, Unicorn Breathing Mask .

"It is well recognized that the 'fit' is a critical aspect of a high-performance mask. The presence of gaps between the mask and the facial contours will result in 'leakage' reducing effectiveness by OVER 60% in filtration efficiency." - ACS Publications



The Unicorn Breathing Mask features proprietary sonic-spinning nanotechnology from New Zealand, with 15 MILES of electrospun nanofiber matrix thousands of times thinner than a human hair present in each filter, she said. The replaceable nanofiber filters last approximately 200hrs and are ideal for essential workers, as well as air travel. The Italian designers went above and beyond to address the common complaints of mask wearing, ensuring your glasses don't fog thanks to the superior adjustable metal nose piece, that zero chafing occurs behind the ears with the non-elastic fully adjustable soft cloth ear loops, and no face acne or facial markings occur due to the 100% GOTS Certified Organic Unbleached/Undyed High Thread Count cotton inner layer. What stands the mask apart and gives it its unique stamp of superior protection, is its plant-dyed soft cloth chin wrap, preventing ZERO gaps/leakage.

The superior Unisex masks are Handmade in Bali, designed in Milan by 35+ year fashion veterans, and feature award-winning nano-innovation from New Zealand. The Unicorn Breathing Mask is beautifully constructed, sustainable, comfortable, fully adjustable, reusable, hand-washable, highly breathable, and ideal for those who have to wear it for long periods of time for work or air travel, children ages 3-9, and seniors with chemical sensitivities or pulmonary conditions, due to its pure fabric and dyes with zero fabrics from China. It's available in many fabric styles and comes in three adult sizes and two children sizes for a perfect fit. Available now on ( https://unicornbreathingmask.com ).

"We created the Unicorn Breathing Mask out of necessity and love, and are devoted to being a part of the Solution to reopen our economy, and supporting President Biden's new mask mandate," Sky said.

For more information go to https://unicornbreathingmask.com . Wholesale orders available up to 10,000 units. Retail price ranges from $25.95-$33.95.

