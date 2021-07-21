New Organization Launches Uniting Americans Against the Radical Leftward March by Washington, D.C.'s Political Class

HELENA, Mont., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Restore Liberty, a citizen led organization, launches today with a message for elected officials in Washington, D.C., and the States—calling for the immediate restoration of the Bill of Rights and constitutional self-governance for all Americans.

"The greatest threat to Americans at this time is the hard march to the left and toward an all-powerful centralized government, with dubious promises by political elites of "safety," "equity," "justice," and "fairness," says Darin Gaub, Executive Director and Co-founder of Restore Liberty. "The White House revealed that they are colluding with big tech to censor Americans who disagree with them. The fracture in America is no longer red versus blue, but pro-America versus pro-socialism."

Restore Liberty's primary mission is to unite like-minded, liberty-based organizations to take the necessary, legal, and peaceful steps to restore the stolen power from the federal government and return it back to the people and the states.

The solution to Washington, D.C.'s encroaching Marxist mindset is to recommit your time, energy, and resources to restore liberty starting with the Declaration of Constitutional Consent. Restore Liberty has four pillars defining its advocacy mission:

Sign the Declaration of Constitutional Consent.

the Declaration of Constitutional Consent. Engage state leaders to pass legislation making every state a Constitutional Sanctuary state.

state leaders to pass legislation making every state a Constitutional Sanctuary state. Build a bench of constitutionally minded candidates to run at all levels of government.

a bench of constitutionally minded candidates to run at all levels of government. Offer and coordinate civics training and education for all age groups.

Every American realizes that Washington, D.C. is not just broken, but actively working to destroy the foundational elements of the Republic—starting with the Constitution. The only way to restore liberty is for citizens to unite and engage in their civic duty as has not happened since the late 1700's. Now is the time to come together as Americans, united in a foundation of freedom to take the necessary steps to make sure that the federal government complies with the Constitution and the consent of the governed.

Restore Liberty

Restore Liberty is a citizen led organization with directors and teams in more than 20 states, committed to restoring the original intent of the United States. It is focused on reviving and restoring the knowledge of and passion for the liberty America was founded upon. Restore Liberty is based on the ideas found within the Declaration of Constitutional Consent, which reestablishes the relationship between the free citizens of the States and the federal government, denouncing the usurpations of their consent by the latter.

Media Contact: Tamara Colbert

C: 626.244.5571/E: [email protected]

SOURCE Restore Liberty