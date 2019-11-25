New Orleans Regional AIDS Planning Council (NORAPC) Announces Week of HIV Awareness and World AIDS Day Events: "Ending the HIV/AIDS Epidemic: Community by Community"

NEW ORLEANS, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- While World AIDS Day is observed December 1, in New Orleans, we extend the observation throughout the 6th annual NOLA HIV Awareness Week, December 1-7 and beyond, presenting exciting awareness events happening in our community.

"I'm Still Me" Film Screening : New Orleans Museum of Art (1 Collins Diboll Cir.), Sunday, Dec. 1

: New Orleans Museum of Art (1 Collins Diboll Cir.), HIV Testing: 700 Club (700 Burgundy St.), Monday, Dec. 2 , 4PM – 7PM

700 Club (700 Burgundy St.), , – "30 Days" Film Screening: New Orleans Regional AIDS Planning Council (2601 Tulane Ave., Suite 400), Dec. 4 , 5:30PM

New Orleans Regional AIDS Planning Council (2601 Tulane Ave., Suite 400), , Karaoke with the Movement/Project Spoke : Three Palms (3813 Tulane Ave.), Dec. 4 , 7:30-10PM

: Three Palms (3813 Tulane Ave.), , Proclamations : The City Council Chambers (1300 Perdido St.), Thursday, Dec. 5 , 9:30AM

: The City Council Chambers (1300 Perdido St.), , Prayer Breakfast : St. George Episcopal Church (4600 St. Charles Ave.), Thursday, Dec. 5 , 9-11AM

: St. George Episcopal Church (4600 St. Charles Ave.), , Quilt Reception : Contemporary Arts Museum (900 Camp St.), Thursday, Dec. 5 , 5:30-7:30PM

: Contemporary Arts Museum (900 Camp St.), , Wreath Laying Ceremony : Washington Square Park (700 Elysian Fields Ave.), Friday, Dec. 6 , 3-4PM

: Washington Square Park (700 Elysian Fields Ave.), , Art Against AIDS Gala: Club XLIV (1500 Sugar Bowl Dr.), Saturday, Dec.7, 8-11PM

We invite all media to join us: spotlighting people living with HIV, clinicians, advocates, and testing events around the city. Share videos or photos on social media using the hashtag #NOLAHIVAwareness2019

A world free of stigma is the motivating force of our efforts where people recognize HIV as a preventable, treatable, and manageable disease. "HIV stigma, both internal and external, terrifies people from knowing their HIV status, or from feeling safe disclosing they are living with HIV," says Dorian Alexander, an advocate who is, himself, living with HIV.

We all play a role in slowing the HIV epidemic and supporting healthy, stigma-free lives for people living with HIV.

Join us this week and show love for people living with HIV.

For more information follow us on Facebook events by searching for NOLA HIV Awareness Week 2019

