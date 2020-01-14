New Owners of Spring Lake Golf Resort announce Rebranding and Redevelopment Plans

SEBRING, Fla., Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Signature H Property Group, which purchased the Spring Lake Golf Resort in November 2019, announced they are rebranding the resort to "Sebring International Golf Resort."

"We believe the new branding will embolden the property as the premier golf resort in Sebring, while broadening its exposure to US and international markets," said Helmut Wyzisk III, President of Signature H. "This is the first step of a comprehensive plan to revitalize and reposition the resort."

Signature H Property Group, the parent company to New Spring Lake Partners, formed a strategic partnership with XUDE Hospitality, lead by golf industry veterans Mike Miraglia and Jerry Moore, to manage resort operations. Plans for redevelopment include the transformation of two existing 18-hole golf courses into one 27-hole Steve Smyers designed championship course, which will take place in phases over the next two summers. The property will also feature a 12-hole short course which is currently under construction and opening this year.

The resort's existing clubhouse will also undergo major renovations and the addition of new commercial, residential and resort amenities are planned; including a small home village, single family homes, multi-family apartments, a senior campus and a town center with retail and commercial businesses. Numerous parks, trails, and outdoor amenities will also be included. Further information will be released when plans are finalized and approved by local municipalities.

Wyzisk III describes Signature H's consideration when developing such a special property, "As native Floridians, we have a true appreciation for the character of this property. It is natural and authentic Florida. We're honored to be the stewarding the property into sustainability so its essence can be enjoyed by generations to come."

Signature H Property Group is a real estate company specializing in the design and development of livable, sustainable communities and is a collaboration of some the most experienced planners, designers, engineers, developers and construction managers. The company has made its mark on a multitude of development projects in both the public and private sectors; including hotels, retail centers, municipal projects, and urban communities. For more information, visit www.signatureh.com.

XUDE Hospitality is headquartered in Miami with offices in Naples and Sarasota. The XUDE team has a proven track record in revenue generation, membership growth, operating efficiency, construction and renovation in properties of all sizes – including golf courses, country clubs, resorts, hotels, and real estate developments. For information visit: www.xudehospitality.com.

