New Par-Three Experience In Wisconsin Designed By Andy North

"I'm thrilled to return to the course that I spent so much time developing with my late friend and design partner Roger Packard," said Andy North, golf legend and course co-designer. "With the par-3 course, my team worked to provide an unconventional, challenging and unforgettable experience for golfers of every skill level."

Featuring large undulated greens, elevation change and panoramic views of the entire property, the addition of the course complements the property's three existing nine-hole championship courses, including Arbor , Canyon and Lake . Course construction began in mid-September 2019 and was led by course architect Craig Haltom, president at Oliphant Golf.

"Between Andy's years of experience as a player and designer, and Craig's immense passion for course architecture, we found the perfect team to bring this incredible course to life," said Patrick Steffes, Director of Golf/General Manager at Trappers Turn.

12North opens to the public tomorrow, July 20, and tee-times can be scheduled at www.TrappersTurn.com or by calling (800) 221-8876.

About Trappers Turn

Set in the scenic Wisconsin Dells countryside, Trappers Turn Golf Club, owned by Kalahari Resorts and Conventions , offers 27 holes of championship golf, elegant year-round dining and a beautiful event space for corporate events, meetings or weddings. Created by two-time U.S. Open Champion Andy North and course designer Roger Packard, Trappers Turn features three unique but complimenting 9-hole courses that offer ideal playability and challenge. A perfect blend of canyons, rolling fairways, dense hardwood forests and a natural spring-fed lake creates an unparalleled experience for golfers of all levels. Trappers Turn Golf Club also offers traditional and unique cuisine all year long, including most holiday feasts and every Friday Night Fish Fry, Saturday Night Prime Rib and Sunday Brunch. Enhancing the award-winning course and facilities. For more information and to schedule a tee-time, visit www.TrappersTurn.com .

