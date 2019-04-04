New Parents Paying More for Baby: Babylist Releases Business of Baby 2019

SAN FRANCISCO, April 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Babylist , the premier platform for new and expecting parents, today announced its first-ever market data report, The Business of Baby . The report is centered around the journey new parents take as they prepare for baby, especially as they make product decisions. The report reveals key insights into how and when new parents select over 2 million baby products with purchasing patterns of more than 300,000 gift givers. By distilling this data—and surveying thousands of registrants and gifters—Babylist has uncovered key trends for everyone in the business of baby.

Some highlights:



The cost of items on registries has been going up -- since 2015, Babylist has seen a 24% increase in the average item price.

-- since 2015, Babylist has seen a 24% increase in the average item price. Parents are willing to pay for innovation. For example, new, safer materials have led to an 11% jump in bottle prices in the last year alone.

For example, new, safer materials have led to an 11% jump in bottle prices in the last year alone. Gift givers get lavish: only 28% say they shop using a budget, and 1 in 10 are looking to spend $250 or more.

only 28% say they shop using a budget, and 1 in 10 are looking to spend or more. The forecast calls for multiple showers: 72% of registrants have more than one baby shower

72% of registrants have more than one baby shower Building a baby registry is practically a full time job: On average, Babylist users spend a total of 40 hours building and tweaking their registries.

"We used Babylist to prepare for our second son, who is about to turn 3 months old," said Marina Gregory, Babylist customer. "I noticed a huge difference between the products available now and what I saw with my first son, and it's only been three and a half years! There's a lot of innovation, a lot more tech and smart products. It was important to me to be able to register for products from anywhere. I don't live close to family, so the ability for them to click and ship was key."

Registries serve multiple purposes for expecting parents. Registries, for example, serve as a checklist -- parents are constantly adding and deleting items. Parents are constantly consulting new sources of information, and rely on Babylist recommendations to navigate product decisions. They consider both practical and emotional factors. Gift givers bring entirely different criteria to the equation, influenced by everything from family relationships to budget to baby shower etiquette.

"The baby market is completely unique as a retail segment; it's tough to build long-term brand loyalty when your market is moving in and out of a specific lifestage," said Natalie Gordon, CEO of Babylist. "Since we've created a truly universal registry, we have a unique, bird's eye view to the trends in new parenthood, which anyone in this business can benefit from. That's why we created this report."

Starting today, you can download the full report here.

About Babylist

Babylist is rapidly transforming the baby landscape and has become the go-to solution for modern parents. Babylist offers an anything-and-everything baby registry with the benefits of both a specialty retailer and an everything-store marketplace and expert editorial guides and content. In 2018, over 1.5M people gave more than $250m in gifts on the Babylist platform. For everything from the best product decisions through every week of pregnancy , parents rely on guidance from Babylist throughout their pregnancy to make the best decisions for their growing families.

SOURCE Babylist

Related Links

http://www.babylist.com

