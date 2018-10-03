New Particle Products Reduce Time to Market, Make IoT Devices More Intelligent, Optimize Developer Experience

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Particle, the most widely used Internet of Things (IoT) platform, today announced several significant developments that enable developers to build connected products and bring solutions to market faster. At Spectra, the company's annual customer conference, Particle showcased its IoT Rules Engine, a new drag-and-drop editor built on Node-RED, announced the shipping of over 35,000 Particle Mesh IoT developer kits and revealed new mesh-enabled enterprise scale hardware SOMs (systems on a module). Particle also announced the launch of Particle Workbench, its professional desktop developer environment powered by Microsoft Visual Studio Code, the industry-leading streamlined code editor for developers.

"We want to ensure IoT product builders have the tools they need to build the connected solutions that are changing how we interact with the world around us," said Zach Supalla, Particle's founder and CEO. "We're excited to roll out these new products that not only make bringing IoT products to market achievable, but are also open source and built on open standards – moving the entire industry forward."

Specifically, today Particle announced:

Particle IoT Rules Engine: Particle unveiled a beta version of the Particle IoT Rules Engine, a powerful drag-and-drop application builder built on IBM's Node-RED open-source platform that makes it easier for any IoT product developer to create app logic – and get their product to market faster.

More than 35,000 pre-ordered units of Particle Mesh – next-generation hardware development kits that unlock developer access to mesh networking technology – are shipping this month. Particle Mesh SOMs : The enterprise-grade, production-scale versions of Particle Mesh – which enables product builders to iterate and transition to scale much faster and easier – are being developed for release in 2019.

: The enterprise-grade, production-scale versions of Particle Mesh – which enables product builders to iterate and transition to scale much faster and easier – are being developed for release in 2019. Professional Desktop Developer Tool: Powered by Microsoft Visual Studio Code, Particle Workbench is an all-in-one, robust desktop experience to build and debug professional-grade apps optimized for Particle developers.

Particle IoT Rules Engine simplifies complex IoT app building

The Particle IoT Rules Engine accelerates time to market for IoT builders. The Rules Engine provides a visual interface to access the full power of the Particle platform using if-this-then-that style logic – enabling customers to create business rules in the cloud that react to events in the physical world.

The IoT Rules Engine offers powerful yet flexible building blocks to create the rules needed for any IoT use case. These include real-time alerting, IoT data management, over-the-air (OTA) firmware automation and seamless, third-party integrations. Because it is built on Node-RED – IBM's widely adopted open-source tool designed for IoT – builders can benefit from thousands of community-contributed logic snippets, called nodes, to supercharge their workflows.

"The Rules Engine has saved us time in building logical systems of our own for processing of IoT data," said Sunny Pack, Co-founder and Lead Engineer at Symbiot. "It's been crucial in flagging down potential issues in production, helping us build supplementary support for our devices in conjunction with our existing infrastructure."

Learn more and apply to the beta at www.particle.io/iot-rules-engine .

Shipping now: IoT developer kits unlock access to mesh networking

Particle Mesh, Particle's third-generation hardware, ships to over 5,700 pre-order customers this month and is now available for purchase. Built on the Nest OpenThread protocol and in the Adafruit Feather standard form factor, Particle Mesh (Wi-Fi, 2G/3G/LTE-M1 and mesh) brings accessible local networking to IoT to cover more ground and capture more data, ultimately making IoT solutions more intelligent. Learn more at www.particle.io/mesh .

Enterprise-grade mesh hardware enables easy transition from prototype to production

In addition to the release of Particle Mesh developer kits, Particle Mesh SOMs – the production-ready hardware to support scaled IoT deployments – are under development and will be available in 2019. These mesh-enabled SOMs will be available with Wi-Fi and LTE/GSM connectivity, allowing product builders to easily transition from prototyping to enterprise-scale products.

"Particle's next-generation IoT connectivity platform allows IoT developers to quickly develop and scale their fleets of devices," Supalla said. "Our product roadmap is informed by the needs of our customers. We saw customers struggling to build homegrown solutions to create local wireless networks of IoT devices, reinventing the wheel every time. Our goal is to help our customers succeed by giving them the infrastructure they need to deploy the next wave of real IoT products."

