New Partner and Chief Commercial Officer Named at Caliche

Ron advanced to vice president during his tenure with Koch, where he led the development of a successful trading business, first in North America and eventually, around the globe. Prior to that, Ron held several leadership positions in marketing and business development at Sun E&P, Warren Petroleum and NGC/Dynergy.

"Ron's experience and attitude have already positively impacted Caliche and our relationship with customers," said Marchese. "The team has done an excellent job entering the ethylene market, and welcomes Ron's focus on capital-efficient, customer-centric asset development as we enter the next phase of our growth. Ron brings an incomparable understanding of the NGL and olefins value chain that will be crucial to our combined commercial success with our customers."

Caliche's ethylene storage went into service in December 2018; two other NGL caverns have been drilled and are being created so they too can be placed in service, in the fourth quarter of 2020 and the first quarter of 2021. When fully developed, Coastal Caverns will provide producers and end users up to 32 MMbbl of purpose-built, salt cavern storage facilities.

About Caliche Development Partners, LLC

Caliche Development Partners, LLC is a Houston, Texas-based company focused on the acquisition, development, construction, ownership, and operation of subsurface hydrocarbon storage assets and related pipelines in North America, with a primary focus on the U.S. Gulf Coast. The company has partnered with North America's oldest dedicated midstream private equity investor, Energy Spectrum Capital, who also brings substantial midstream experience to the Caliche board. Together, the team offers a mixture of deep industry knowledge, positioning the partnership for successful development and ownership. More information about Caliche Development Partners, LLC and Caliche Coastal can be found at http://www.calichestorage.com/caliche-coastal.html. More information about Energy Spectrum Capital can be found at https://www.energyspectrum.com.

