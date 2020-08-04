New partners announced at Tidwell Group

"I am very proud of both Chris and Morgan for their accomplishments and admittance to the Partner team," said J. Barry Tidwell, Tidwell Group National Managing Partner . "The promotion of these new partners reflects Tidwell Group's ongoing commitment to the development and advancing of our Accounting Professionals who have achieved the highest levels of professional accomplishment that our firm, industry, and clients have come to expect. Both Chris and Morgan have consistently worked to advance and protect the interests of our clients and the institutional values of the firm."

Christopher R. Bailey, CPA's success can be attributed to his dedication to and true understanding of client service. He prides himself on both quality of service and on-time delivery. Chris is innovative and is a valued consultant to his clients with his vast resume of affordable housing and not-for-profit expertise.

Morgan E. Mahaffey, JD, offers great knowledge and experience in tax credit partnerships and pass-through entity taxation. He is responsible for providing tax compliance, tax planning, and tax consulting services. Morgan also brings a unique passion for leveraging his experience into an optimized client experience.

About Tidwell Group, LLC

