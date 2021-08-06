New partners announced at Tidwell Group for 2021

"The expansion of the partner group tells the story of who Tidwell Group is," said J. Barry Tidwell, Tidwell Group National Managing Partner. "These newly admitted partners represent the next generation of accounting leaders. Tidwell Group is about creating opportunities for career expansion, personal growth, and success."

Andrew Hooper, CPA, is an Assurance Partner for Tidwell Group's Birmingham office. Hooper has been with the firm for more than nine years, where he initially started as an intern. He has primarily specialized in the construction and real estate industries, particularly in low-income housing tax credits, RD, and HUD-assisted projects. In addition to his construction and real estate audit experience, he also has excellent experience in not-for-profit, professional service firms, and governmental audits. Hooper received his Bachelor of Accounting at Auburn University and his Master of Accountancy at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

Clint Hamilton, CPA, is an Assurance Partner in Tidwell Group's Atlanta office with eight years of public accounting experience. His primary focus has been with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and with the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development (RD) financed and subsidized real estate projects. Hamilton received his bachelor's degree and his Master of Science in Accounting from the University of Kentucky.

Patrick Burk, CPA, is an Assurance Partner in the Atlanta office of Tidwell Group. With nine years of public accounting experience, his primary focus is real estate with an emphasis on affordable housing, including low-income housing tax credits, USDA / Rural Development projects, and HUD-assisted projects. Burk understands the importance of client service and prides himself on both quality and on-time delivery. He received a bachelor's degree in accounting from the University of Alabama and a bachelor's degree in finance from the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

Michael Fournier, CPA, is an Assurance Partner in Tidwell Group's Atlanta office. His work with clients has been expansive, including all aspects of real estate from construction contractors, real estate developers, commercial and residential property owners and operators, senior housing, mortgage lenders (Fannie Mae DUS Lenders), tax credit syndicators, and real estate investment funds. Fournier also has experience in healthcare and not-for-profit organizations and is an expert in consolidations. Fournier received his bachelor's degree from the University of Georgia.

Sean Hutton, CPA, is an Assurance Partner in the Columbus office of Tidwell Group and has twelve years of experience in public accounting. Hutton's expertise is focused on real estate, more specifically, the affordable housing industry. His expertise also includes cost certification audits and low-income housing tax credits. In addition, he was involved with the group that rewrote the current Rural Development 515 handbook. Hutton received his Bachelor of Sciences degree in Accounting from Capital University and is licensed as a certified public accountant in Ohio.

Tidwell Group, LLC, has been named an INSIDE Public Accounting (IPA) Best of the Best Firm for 2020 and 2019 and has made the Forbes list of 'America's Best Tax and Accounting Firms of 2021'. These acknowledgments follow the firm's Fastest Growing ranking for 2019, 2018, and 2017.

A leading accounting and advisory firm with offices in Alabama, Georgia, Ohio, and Texas, Tidwell Group specializes in the tax credit, real estate, and construction industries. The firm's experienced professionals serve all asset classes within the affordable housing industry. They develop long-term client relationships through value-driven results with expertise ranging from low-income housing tax credits, bond and conventional financing, renewable energy, HUD compliance and reporting, and USDA-Rural Development compliance and reporting. Ready to roll up their sleeves, Tidwell Group will make an immediate impact on your business. Their expertise, partnership mentality, and hands-on approach enable them to offer advice and new opportunities to improve your business.

