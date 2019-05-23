New Partnership Between LumenVox and MODIS Delivers Custom Voice And Biometric Authentication

SAN DIEGO and MUNICH and ERFURT, Germany, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MODIS ITO and LumenVox announced their partnership to offer customer tailored speech and biometric authentication services to companies. With the IT outsourcing and hosting capabilities, MODIS is the ideal partner for automated, multimodal tools to improve service efficiency, usability and security for IT services in all branches.

Hosting a biometric platform with LumenVox, MODIS can provide authentication solutions designed for businesses that have decided to outsource their IT, and concentrate on their own strengths. "LumenVox is pleased to have MODIS ITO as a partner for serving enterprises with authentication services. Our partnership serves the specific needs of the clients in a certified environment within Europe, while meeting the strict GDPR regulations and requirements nowadays," stated Bettina Stearn, Managing Director, Europe LumenVox.

Martin Wimmer, Managing Director MODIS ITO, said, "With this partnership, we take another bold step forward towards enhancing user experience. The LumenVox solution is an excellent addition to our contact channels for more self-service based on cutting edge technology. By creating automated user-friendly processes, efficiency and customer satisfaction can be continuously improved."

On June 5-6, both companies will be present at the annual Service Desk and Service Management World in Cologne, Germany and showcase the solutions.

About MODIS IT Outsourcing GmbH:

MODIS ITO supports clients with consulting, design, implementation and operation of IT services. Based on their experience of more than 100 realized projects, profound IT service management knowledge and state-of-the-art technologies MODIS ITO provides clients of any industry all around the globe with high-class IT support. They can act as co-partner by integrating their services into existing client structures as well as full-service provider with end-to-end responsibility for certain processes or the complete IT support service.

About LumenVox:

LumenVox, a speech automation solutions company with over 18 years' experience, recently integrated and merged with biometric firm VoiceTrust and is a trusted global total speech solutions provider with a comprehensive stack of speech, multifactor and multimodal biometric technology. Based on industry standards, LumenVox' core speech technology is certified as one of the most accurate, natural sounding, and reliable solutions in the industry. LumenVox' flexible and cost-effective technology provides tools for you to effectively deploy speech-enabled applications like automated Password Reset to improve the Call Centre CX and ROI.

