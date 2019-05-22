New Partnership Makes McCormick Place the World's Smartest Convention Center

"Providing quality data to trade show organizers and exhibitors makes McCormick Place and Chicago more competitive in attracting conventions, events and meetings," said Lori Healey, Chief Executive Officer of the Metropolitan Pier and Exposition Authority, which operates McCormick Place.

With the Scanalytics sensor and software platform, data is collected in real time and available for historical and predictive analyses accessible via online dashboards, and can be linked to other building applications, such as security, lighting and HVAC controls.

In related news, Scanalytics Inc. is moving its headquarters to Chicago from Wisconsin, former Mayor Rahm Emanuel announced last week. The relocation will bring jobs and additional economic growth through an expanded supply chain.

"Chicago's tech scene has grown tremendously over the past several years because of our deep talent pool, global connectivity, world-class infrastructure, affordability and amazing quality of life," said former Mayor Emanuel. "We are thrilled to welcome Scanalytics to our thriving tech ecosystem and look forward to watching them grow."

"It's been exciting to see the broad applicability of our technology addressing critical needs in real estate like energy savings, security, analytics, space design, and research. In addition to enabling McCormick to operate more intelligently through data, Scanalytics provides event analytics and engagement tools to exhibitors that help them best understand visitor behavior, increase engagement with their offerings, and improve design effectiveness," said Joe Scanlin, Co-founder and CEO of the company.

The technology will enhance McCormick Place's competitive advantage as follows:

-Position McCormick Place with proprietary technology tools as an innovative leader in the convention and event industry;

-Provide users of McCormick Place with data, analytics, and tools that allow them to deliver the best possible experience to show attendees and exhibitor brands;

-Generate additional revenue streams for McCormick Place;

-Employ data to help operate facilities more efficiently and achieve cost savings.

Similar to a touchscreen on the floor, sensors measure how people interact and navigate physical space to their exact step, path, and duration.

About Scanalytics Inc.

Scanalytics Inc. is an award-winning data and analytics company that focuses on delivering technology to customers to improve buildings and cities. The company, currently headquartered in Wisconsin, is leading the way in improving the built environment through a suite of Internet-based tools. Scanalytics helps "future-proof" commercial environments such as convention centers, retail, healthcare, security and more.

About McCormick Place

McCormick Place is the premier convention facility in North America. Located minutes from downtown Chicago, McCormick Place attracts close to three million visitors each year. The campus comprises four buildings totaling 2.6 million square feet of exhibit space.

Contact: Joe Scanlin

Phone: 414-488-9355

Email: press@scanalyticsinc.com

Learn more: https://mccormick.scanalyticsinc.com/

SOURCE Scanalytics Inc.