New Partnership to Define Neuroinflammatory Progression in Neurodegenerative Diseases

DENVER, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CereHealth Corporation, a national network of functional brain imaging centers and developer of the FDA-cleared and patented quantitative brain imaging analytics platform, CereMetrix® ( https://ceremetrix.io/ ), announced today that it has entered into a long-term agreement with Bioscience Pharma Partners, LLC (BPP) to provide clinical research, data analytics support and consulting services in connection with BPP's clinical investigation and research initiatives.

The companies are uniquely aligned in pursuing the identification, characterization and treatment of neuroinflammation as well as definition of neuroinflammatory progression in neurodegenerative diseases. CereHealth will apply its clinical imaging experience and expertise in patient engagement through a central nervous system (CNS) registry of over 18,000 and apply its CereMetrix® platform with advanced neuro-diagnostics to BPP's clinical trial of its patent protected BPP-1001, an oral therapeutic for use in reducing neuroinflammation-mediated damage resulting from traumatic, or acquired, injury to the CNS.

"I believe this collaboration will yield some groundbreaking research that will benefit the entire scientific community. Few studies have access to an analytics engine able to provide multivariable analysis and cohort analysis in a matter of minutes," said John Kelley, CEO of CereHealth Corp. "The CereMetrix platform will enable therapies to be analyzed and brought to market faster, thereby reducing both research costs and, ultimately, cost to patients."

About CereHealth Corporation

CereHealth Corp. is a brain imaging and data analytics company with a proprietary, scalable AI platform. The company is an emerging leader in multivariable analysis of quantitative biomarkers for central nervous system (CNS) disorders.

About Bioscience Pharma Partners

BPP, is a virtual biopharmaceutical company developing BPP-1001 for the therapeutic treatment of neuroinflammation and neuroinflammation-mediated damage in CNS and rare diseases.

