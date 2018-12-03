New Partnerships and Customer Wins for SSH.COM

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- (Gartner Identity & Access Management Summit – Booth #224) -- SSH Communications Security today announced that the new strategic partner­ships and key customer wins announced recently highlight the strengthening position of the company in the cybersecurity market.

Universal SSH Key Manager ® (UKM)

Several new logos and expansion deals with Fortune 100 financial institutions and retail companies fortify UKM's position as the industry-leading SSH Key Management solution.



Partnership with Thales eSecurity enables the use of Thales's award-winning hardware security modules (HSMs) to secure UKM master keys for an added layer of security.



Partnership with Wipro offers its customers the combination of UKM's unmatched SSH key lifecycle management capabilities and Wipro's global presence, implementation power and experience from providing managed services to some of the most demanding customers in the world. The companies already have mutual customer projects ongoing.

PrivX ®

The new features and improvements in release 4 lift PrivX from a DevOps team tool to a capable enterprise solution, making it the first truly lean hybrid and multi-cloud PAM (Privileged Access Management) software solution for demanding enterprises.



Customers from the APAC, EMEA and Americas regions have deployed PrivX for various use cases. The customers include private enterprises from multiple industries and federal agencies.



Partnerships with leading IAM, CIAM and IDaaS vendors including Fujitsu, ForgeRock and Ubisecure validate partner interest in the product and will help SSH reach a considerably wider audience with superior, seamless customer experience.

CryptoAuditor ®

Several new logos from telecommunication, technology, banking and federal government sectors have been signed, widening the CryptoAuditor customer base and validating the product's non-disruptive, agentless approach to encrypted connection monitoring and controlling encrypted sessions.

Joe Scaff, chief sales officer of SSH.COM, said: "We've made major progress across all product lines. The customer wins validate the benefits of our products, and the new partnerships underline the strength of our portfolio and will help us widen our customer reach, driving our future success."

About SSH.COM

SSH.COM helps organizations access, secure and control their digital core – their critical data, applications and services. We have over 3,000 customers around the world, including 40 percent of Fortune 500 companies, many of the world's largest financial institutions, and major organizations in all verticals. We are committed to helping our customers thrive in the cloud era with solutions that offer secure access with zero inertia, zero friction and zero credentials risk. SSH.COM sells online; through offices in North America, Europe and Asia; and through a global network of certified partners. The company's shares (SSH1V) are quoted on the NASDAQ Helsinki. For more information, visit www.ssh.com .

