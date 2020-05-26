New Patent Issued to Trianni: Antibody Discovery Platform Optimized for Man's Best Friend -- the Dog

SAN FRANCISCO, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trianni, Inc. announced today that its patent on the generation of its "dog mouse" has been issued in the U.S.

The U.S. Patent No. 10,662,256 protects transgenic rodents with gene-targeted partly canine immunoglobulin loci. Such mice enable the facile discovery of dog antibodies for therapy of disease in dogs.

Demand for more effective antibody drugs to treat our beloved companion animals is growing rapidly. The "dog mouse" enables a more streamlined approach to discover antibody therapeutic solutions faster for canines.

"It has been difficult to convert mouse antibodies into dog antibodies with the identical specificity [to "caninize" them]," said Dr. Matthias Wabl, Ph.D., Chairman and CEO of TRIANNI. "The issued patent describes the Trianni technology of introducing the complete dog antibody repertoire into transgenic mice that respond to immunization similar to wild type mice."

Trianni currently offers a leading antibody discovery platform with the full human antibody repertoire -- the Trianni Mouse. With over 35 licensees, the platform is being used to start and grow pipelines of antibody drugs for therapy of cancer, and autoimmune and infectious diseases in human patients.

About Trianni, Inc.

Trianni, Inc. is a privately held biotech company specializing in antibody discovery technology. TRIANNI's lead technology, the Trianni Mouse®, enables efficient generation of fully-human monoclonal antibodies. TRIANNI's transgenic platform leverages a novel approach to design made possible by advances in DNA synthesis and genomic modification technology. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, CA. Additional information about TRIANNI is available through its corporate website, www.trianni.com.

Contact: Trianni, Inc.

Elizabeth Tran

Marketing Manager

(415) 231-0257

[email protected]

SOURCE Trianni

