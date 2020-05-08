New Patented Device Allows Homeowners to Self-Monitor Existing Security Systems with No Monthly Fee

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- uSecureProp, LLC wants to make home security monitoring a thing of the past. The Jacksonville, Fl. Based company recently received U.S. and International Patents for a simple and elegant self-monitoring solution.

uSecureProp, LLC has developed and patented two unique home/biz security systems, devices and methods, addressing the markets of a) homes and businesses with an existing wired alarm security system and b) the under-served markets of apartments and condominiums.

1) uSecureHome I: this device attaches to any wired Existing Home or Business security systems. Once connected, YOU receive a call, a text and an e-mail when the alarm is triggered, instead of the monitoring company! The features include the ability to be powered from the existing alarm panel battery or by direct power adapter/supply.



2) uSecureHome II: is a free-standing version of uSecure I, with plug and play ability. Simply plug in the power adapter, follow the registration instructions and you have a fully autonomous home security system that you can use anywhere: home, apartment, condominium or office! When the alarm is triggered YOU will receive a call, a text and an e-mail. Operation and settings are controlled by customer's smartphone (app for Android and iPhone are are free).

Both uSecure I and II are self-monitoring solutions which use the customer's own Wi-Fi to send security related alerts directly from our secure network to a smartphone. The process eliminates the need for an alarm monitoring service – which is only a middleman – by performing this function without monthly or annual fees and contracts! Considering that most U.S. homeowners pay, on average $35.00 monthly for alarm monitoring service, uSecureProp notes that its units will pay for itself in less than three months. These products have the potential to become a huge disruptor for the multibillion-dollar monitoring sector.

WHY DO YOU NEED A MIDDLEMAN? ....WHEN YOU can do it!

What do monitoring companies do when they receive an alarm notice? They call the first phone number associated with that customer. That process typically takes up to a minute…uSecure's approach practically eliminates any delay by pushing an alert to one or more pre-selected mobile phones. These alerts are typically received within 1-2 seconds. Users also receive notifications by text and e mail message. When a registered smartphone receives an alert, uSecureProp app launches and provides information about the alert and provides a screen with shortcuts to call 911 and up to (3) pre-stored back -up numbers.

MULTIPLE FEATURES ADD VALUE

This product allows alerts to be send to alternate recipients to serve as an escalation list. Escalated notifications would be sent if the primary recipient does not respond to the initial alert within a specified time. The app screen also provides a bill on that the primary user can press to send alerts out to the alternate number(s). The system includes monitoring of the customer's Wi-Fi, send notifications when wi-fi is interrupted, encrypted communications between device and back-end servers, send updates via wi-fi and auto configure to the customer's alarm panel (uSecure I)

The units have passed Beta testing and are now in production for delivery of uSecure I (2/3Q2020) and uSecure II (3/4Q2020)

Don't delay – cut out the middleman and Save – take control of your own home security.



SOURCE uSecureProp, LLC