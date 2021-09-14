New Patriot Movement Combats Falsehoods from Anti-Maskers and Anti-Vaxxers

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mask & Vax Patriots (MVP – https://maskvaxpatriots.com/) announced the official launch of its dedicated campaign to destigmatize mask-wearing and vaccination during the COVID-19 pandemic. With the Delta Variant surging, MVP asks Americans to educate and express themselves and thus do their part to further the cause of public health. MVP will coordinate pro-mask and pro-vax events at locations across the United States. Additionally, they feature a line of brightly colored, patriotic masks, clothing, and accessories, and they encourage true American patriots to display their love of country by sharing a pro-mask, pro-vax message. The MVP gear is available direct-to-consumer online.

"What do we mean by patriotism, especially during a pandemic?" asked Victor Bock, owner and operator of MVP. "Anti-maskers and anti-vaxxers portray themselves as patriots. Why is that? Why do they get to claim a monopoly on patriotism? Well... they don't. It's the very height of hypocrisy and we just can't afford it right now. I intend to shine a light on true patriots who choose to protect our nation by wearing masks and getting vaccinated."

MVP: Some Facts and Myths Regarding Masks and Vaccines*

Masks only protect wearers, not everyone else: Masks protect everyone. Recent studies found that unmasked individuals spread droplets up to eight feet away, while those wearing masks spread droplets only up to a foot. This is why social distancing is always paired with the use of masks.

Masks protect everyone. Recent studies found that unmasked individuals spread droplets up to eight feet away, while those wearing masks spread droplets only up to a foot. This is why social distancing is always paired with the use of masks. Wearing a mask causes dangerous buildup of carbon dioxide over time: There is absolutely no science to back up this claim. Healthcare workers routinely wear masks for prolonged periods of time, especially during long surgeries. If there were a carbon dioxide problem with doing so, it would be common knowledge at this point.

There is absolutely no science to back up this claim. Healthcare workers routinely wear masks for prolonged periods of time, especially during long surgeries. If there were a carbon dioxide problem with doing so, it would be common knowledge at this point. mRNA Vaccines are new, so we cannot trust them: False. These vaccines work differently than traditional vaccines, but they still trigger an immune response in the body. The delivery system is new – mRNA – but the research and development has been ongoing for decades. And the research is fully supported and endorsed by the FDA.

"Tens of thousands are dying of COVID infections nationally, millions globally, and the time has come for true patriots to stand up," said Bock. "By outshining those who cling to ignorant conspiracies and stubborn selfishness regarding public-health mandates, we are hoping to show that a true patriot is someone who trusts science rather than conspiracy, someone who looks out for his or her neighbor. True patriots wear masks and get vaccinated because they love their country and its citizens. And that's why we're beginning a new Patriot Movement!"

To learn about best practices regarding masks and vaccines related to COVID-19, please visit the CDC online. And to explore the new pro-mask, pro-vax Patriot Movement, follow MVP on social media: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter.

*Masking and vaccine facts sourced from the Michigan Health Blog and the CDC.

