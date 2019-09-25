New Paychex Solutions for Smartwatch, Integrations, Pay Flexibility, and Intelligence Engine to Debut at HR Technology Conference & Expo

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Paychex, Inc., a leading provider of integrated human capital management solutions for HR, payroll, benefits, and insurance services, will introduce five new solutions at the 2019 HR Technology Conference & Exposition®, taking place in Las Vegas, October 1-4. Included among them are a wearable solution for tracking time worked, real-time payments, pay-on-demand, the next generation of its Paychex Flex® intelligence engine, and an integration partner network.

"The future of HR will be about personalizing the work experience for individuals," said Tom Hammond, Paychex vice president of corporate strategy and product management. "In today's fast-paced environment, HR professionals are doing everything they can to drive productivity, contribute to company strategy, and engage employees who are both self-sufficient and afforded the flexibility they need to be successful.

"Employers need to be investing in technologies today that will meet the evolving needs of employees – from how and when they want to be paid to where they physically do their jobs and what solutions and tools augment their work," Hammond continued. "We are thrilled to be at the industry's leading technology-focused tradeshow to showcase our latest solutions, which we feel position Paychex customers for future growth and enable them to better compete in a historically tight labor market."

Smartwatch Solution: Paychex Flex Time users can now track time worked via their smartwatch, the first in a growing list of use cases that Paychex will be making available to Paychex Flex users in the future. Current functionality includes clocking in and out for a shift, break, and meals with a simple tap of the smartwatch. With users' permission to use location services (GPS), employers can also deploy geofencing capabilities, making the time and attendance tracking process easier for an increasingly remote workforce and reducing the chance of time fraud.





To learn more about how Paychex is simplifying HR for today's businesses, stop by the Paychex booth (#1106) at the HR Technology Conference & Expo or visit paychex.com/HRTech. For those attending the show, Hammond will be featured on stage for two sessions, including "HR Tech Market Landscape: Payroll" alongside Trish McFarlane, CEO and principal analyst for H3 HR Advisors, and "Awesome New Technologies for HR." In addition, Portia James, Paychex director of leadership and organizational development, will be serving on the panel "Why Mentoring Matters" at the Women in HR Technology Summit on Oct. 1.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) is a leading provider of integrated human capital management solutions for payroll, benefits, human resources, and insurance services. By combining its innovative software-as-a-service technology and mobility platform with dedicated, personal service, Paychex empowers small- and medium-sized business owners to focus on the growth and management of their business. Backed by more than 45 years of industry expertise, Paychex serves approximately 670,000 payroll clients as of May 31, 2019 across more than 100 locations in the U.S. and Europe, and pays one out of every 12 American private sector employees. Learn more about Paychex by visiting paychex.com and stay connected on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About HR Technology Conference & Exposition

The 22nd Annual HR Technology Conference & Exposition®, October 1-4, 2019, at The Venetian® Las Vegas, is the world's largest HR technology event. As the industry's leading independent event for 20+ years, HR Tech has been a key catalyst for tens of thousands of HR and IT executives in their quest to leverage technology and secure HR's role as a pivotal component in their company's overall success. Visit www.HRTechConference.com for details.

