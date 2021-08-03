New Payroll Integrations Bring More Efficiencies to Unanet Customers

We are partnering with the best in the business like UKG to equip our customers with an all-in-one flexible platform ... Tweet this

Unanet Connect provides government contractors, architects, engineers, and professional services firms with an open, modern platform for the seamless integration of information, actionable insights, and automation. Simply by shopping the marketplace, customers create a fully integrated digital ecosystem with the Unanet project-based SaaS ERP and CRM solutions at its center. Additional integration solutions include more than 100 pre-built connectors with applications such as SAP, BambooHR, Outlook, Flowtrac, Concur, and HubSpot, as well as payroll partners Paylocity, Proliant, TriNet and GovConPay.

"Reliable integrations are key to providing the elevated digital experience that our customers depend on," said Jarrahian. "We invested in these top performing partnerships so our customers can spend more time on strategic initiatives and move away from the outdated, time-consuming, and error-prone process of maintaining employee payroll information in disparate systems."

Earlier this year, Unanet announced a variety of new product enhancements to its ERP for GovCon and A/E customers, including new streamlined invoicing with online payment facilitation, analytics, and subcontractor management features. These features, along with the release of Unanet Connect, help customers innovate and scale infinitely with their goals for digital transformation.

About Unanet

Unanet is a leading provider of project-based ERP and CRM solutions purpose-built for Government Contractors, architecture, engineering, construction, and professional services. More than 3,200 project-driven organizations depend on Unanet to turn their information into actionable insights, drive better decision-making, and accelerate business growth. All backed by a people-centered team invested in the success of your projects, people, and financials. For more information, visit www.unanet.com.

