New PBS NewsHour Weekend Special on Racial Justice, Policing and Violence, America in Black and Blue 2020, Premieres Tonight at 9 P.M. on PBS

Hosted by Emmy- and Peabody Award-winning journalist Alison Stewart, America in Black and Blue 2020 features new interviews with author and cultural critic Roxane Gay; long-time Minnesota police reform advocate and lawyer Nekima Levy Armstrong, a former candidate for mayor and former head of the Minneapolis NAACP; and Rep. Val Demings (D-Florida), former Chief of the Orlando Police Department. PBS NewsHour Weekend Anchor Hari Sreenivasan explores whether tech-based law enforcement methods, including facial recognition and so-called "predictive policing," run the same risks of racism that ordinary methods do, while correspondent Christopher Booker reports on barriers to police reform. NJTV News correspondent Michael Hill provides an update from the 2016 special on Newark, New Jersey's ongoing policing problems and trouble implementing the city's first civilian complaint review board.

A recent Amanpour and Company interview with lawyer and criminal justice reform activist Bryan Stevenson by contributor Walter Isaacson explores the reaction to Floyd's death compared to similar moments in the past. The special also includes an interview with Kevin Young, poet and Director of the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture, as well as an excerpt from the upcoming PBS Independent Lens documentary Women in Blue that features the work of an African American Minneapolis police sergeant.

America in Black and Blue 2020 is a production of Creative News Group, LLC in association with WNET and NewsHour Productions, LLC and WETA. Ann Benjamin is director. Theresa Lewis is broadcast producer. Leigh Anne Sides is show editorial producer. Tom Casciato is show producer. Dana Roberson is executive producer. Stephen Segaller and Neal Shapiro are executives-in-charge.

Funding for America in Black and Blue 2020 is provided by PBS, the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, Bernard and Irene Schwartz, Mutual of America, Sue and Edgar Wachenheim III, Cheryl and Philip Milstein Family, Rosalind P. Walter, Barbara Hope Zuckerberg, Charles Rosenblum, Consumer Cellular, Janet Prindle Seidler, Judy and Josh Weston and public television viewers.

