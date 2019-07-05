NEW YORK, July 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A powerful new message in Times Square from the Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey emphasizes the dangers of prescription opioids.

The video billboard, created by Concepts Video Productions of Towaco, N.J., will be featured in Times Square and on mass transit. The campaign features a man trapped in a prescription bottle with the headline: "In just 5 days, opioid dependency can begin."

New PDFNJ Campaign Highlights Danger of Prescription Opioids

"This message illustrates just how quickly a person can become dependent on opioids," PDFNJ Executive Director Angelo Valente said. "It is crucial that everyone become aware of the dangers of prescription opioids and that they be armed with this knowledge prior to being prescribed opioids for pain. Talk to your prescriber about these risks and ask about alternative to opioids."

"Each year we select a pro-bono project that will impact the world. The opioid epidemic and drug abuse have impacted America in a profound way," said Collette Liantonio, Creative Director at Concepts Video.

The opioid epidemic claimed more than 47,000 lives in the United States in 2017, and initial estimates for 2018 indicate an even higher number of overdose deaths. Recent research has found that nearly 80 percent of people who use heroin had reported using prescription opioids prior to using heroin.

"We hope this highly visible effort will make an important difference in the fight against opioid and drug abuse," Concepts Executive Vice President Jon Calderaro said.

The new ads appear on the digital billboards at 11 Times Square at 42nd Street and 8th Avenue, reaching New Jersey residents commuting to the nearby Port Authority Bus Terminal, as well as New Yorkers and other visitors to the New York City landmark. The advertising space was coordinated by Elaine Pozycki, co-chair of the Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey.

Best known for its statewide anti-drug advertising campaign, the Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey is a private not-for-profit coalition of professionals from the communications, corporate and government communities whose collective mission is to reduce demand for illicit drugs in New Jersey through media communication. To date, more than $100 million in broadcast time and print space has been donated to the Partnership's New Jersey campaign, making it the largest public service advertising campaign in New Jersey's history. Since its inception the Partnership has garnered 180 advertising and public relations awards from national, regional and statewide media organizations.

SOURCE Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey