New Peer Reviewed Article Demonstrates Extended Therapeutic Potential of Synaptogenix's Bryostatin for Alzheimer's Disease

Treatment with Bryostatin shown to increase blood vessel health, a key factor for prevention and disease reversal

National Institutes of Health (NIH)-sponsored Phase 2b clinical trial of Bryostatin-1 in Alzheimer's disease (AD) patients currently underway

NEW YORK, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Synaptogenix, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPX) ("the Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing regenerative therapeutics for neurodegenerative disorders, today announced the recent publication of a collaborative peer-reviewed article in Frontiers in Aging Neuroscience. The research, led by Dr. Jarin Hongpaisan of the Kimmel Medical College of Thomas Jefferson University, resulted from a long-standing collaboration with Dr. Daniel Alkon, President and Chief Science Officer of Synaptogenix.

Dr. Alkon commented, "This publication of Bryostatin's new efficacy in a well-respected journal is exciting. Through samples accessed via our collaboration with the NIH-sponsored Harvard brain bank, we were able to identify evidence that brain samples from Alzheimer's patients had deficiencies in vascular micro-vessels. We identified the same deficiency in AD mice and subsequently treated them with Bryostatin. The treatment not only stabilized the decline, but importantly led to an increase in new micro-vessels. This exciting new data showing a quantitative increase in blood vessels in mice offers encouragement for our Phase 2b clinical trial of Bryostatin-1 in AD patients, which is currently underway."

George Perry, Chairman of Synaptogenix's Scientific Advisory Board and Semmes Distinguished University Chair in Neurobiology at the University of Texas, recognized for his work on oxidative stress in AD, stated, "Restoration of vascular and oxidative balance now joins synaptic function as Bryostatin's benefits, offering the hope that Bryostatin will cure the key deficits of Alzheimer's disease and aging. These findings support Protein Kinase C epsilon (PKC ε) as a master regulator of aging and Bryostatin as a candidate for prevention and disease reversal."

About Synaptogenix, Inc.

Synaptogenix is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company discovering restorative, novel therapeutics for patients with life-altering neurodegenerative diseases and developmental disorders. Synaptogenix is currently conducting a National Institutes of Health-supported Phase 2b clinical trial of its lead therapeutic candidate Bryostatin-1 in patients suffering from moderately to severe Alzheimer's disease. In addition to AD, preclinical studies have demonstrated Bryostatin-1's regenerative mechanisms of action for the rare disease Fragile X syndrome, and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted the drug Orphan Drug Designation for this indication. Other potential indications include multiple sclerosis ("MS"), stroke, and traumatic brain injury. Bryostatin has already undergone testing in more than 1,500 people in cancer studies, thus creating a large safety data base that will further inform clinical trial designs. www.synaptogen.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding the continued development of use of Bryostatin-1 for Alzheimer's disease, Fragile X, and other cognitive diseases. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and other influences, many of which the Company has no control over. There can be no assurance that the clinical program for Bryostatin-1 will be successful in demonstrating safety and/or efficacy, that we will not encounter problems or delays in clinical development, or that Bryostatin-1 will ever receive regulatory approval or be successfully commercialized. Actual results and the timing of certain events and circumstances may differ materially from those described by the forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties. Additional factors that may influence or cause actual results to differ materially from expected or desired results may include, without limitation, the Company's inability to obtain adequate financing, the significant length of time associated with drug development and related insufficient cash flows and resulting illiquidity, the Company's patent portfolio, the Company's inability to expand its business, significant government regulation of pharmaceuticals and the healthcare industry, lack of product diversification, availability of the Company's raw materials, existing or increased competition, stock volatility and illiquidity, and the Company's failure to implement its business plans or strategies. These and other factors are identified and described in more detail in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements.

