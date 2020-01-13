New Perris Community Showcases Popular Floor Plan Collection

PERRIS, Calif., Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of California, a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is excited to announce Seasons at Green Valley Ranch, a new Perris community boasting versatile homes from the sought-after Seasons™ Collection.

Moonstone floor plan family room.

Grand Opening Celebration RichmondAmerican.com/SeasonsGVR

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are invited to attend the Grand Opening of this exciting new community on Saturday, January 18 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Brand-new model homes will be open for tours from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and during the main event attendees will enjoy a complimentary chili bar, a s'mores station and family fun, including a reptile petting zoo!

More about the community

Single- and two-story family homes from the mid $300s

3 to 6 bedrooms, up to approx. 3,040 sq. ft.

Cul-de-sac and large homesites available

2- to 3-car garages

Hundreds of exciting personalization options

Seasons at Green Valley Ranch is located at 626 Clarence Muse Loop, Perris, CA 92570.

For more information, please call 909.579.3291 or visit RichmondAmerican.com/SeasonsGVR

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 205,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

SOURCE M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.richmondamerican.com

