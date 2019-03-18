New PetSafe® Spray Collars Offer Innovative Behavioral Training Options

The PetSafe® Spray Bark Collar deters unwanted or excessive barking, whining and whimpering with a mild burst of citronella or unscented spray using a rechargeable, water-resistant collar. Innovative sound and vibration technology detects the dog's bark to distinguish it from all other noises, so there are no false corrections, even from other dogs' barking. Convenient, recyclable and easy-to-use refill cartridges provide 35 sprays each, helping reduce barking in as little as two weeks.

The PetSafe® Remote Spray Trainer, activated by a handheld remote, features spray, vibration and tone training options to accommodate each pet's training needs. With a range of 300 yards, the trainer can be used to teach basic commands including walking off leash and recall, or can help correct unwanted behaviors such as jumping or digging. The rechargeable system features a water-resistant collar, waterproof remote and easy-to-use citronella or unscented refill cartridges, each providing 35 sprays.

"Every pet is unique, and we're committed to offering a wide variety of training options so owners can make the best choice based on their needs and their dog's temperament," says Ryan Hubbard, PetSafe® Training and Bark Category Manager. "These new offerings highlight our ongoing commitment to incorporating the latest technology trends and customer insights into our product roster to meet a diverse set of needs."

The products will be available at www.petsafe.com and most U.S. pet retailers in April.

